Connections

What can we learn from the recent UN Climate Change Conference?

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published November 26, 2024 at 11:39 PM EST
Hands holding a globe
Habib Samadov
/
UN Climate Change
The first submissions of Biennial Transparency Reports under the Paris Agreement occur at COP29.

12:00: Lessons from the UN Climate Change Conference

1:00: People and organizations making positive change in the community, part 8

Monroe County Legislator Susan Hughes-Smith recently returned from the 2024 UN Climate Change Conference in Azerbaijan. During the event, representatives from different parts of the world shared new climate accomplishments, their current work, and their future goals. This hour, we sit down with Hughes-Smith and her colleague, Dominic Frongillo of Elected Officials to Protect America, to discuss some of the plans from the conference – including those related to sustainable energy and carbon credits. Our guests:

  • Susan Hughes-Smith, environmental activist, adjunct professor in environmental policy at local colleges, and Monroe County Legislator (LD 14)
  • Dominic Frongillo, co-founder and executive director of Elected Officials to Protect America

Then in our second hour, on this day before Thanksgiving, we welcome stories of uplifting the community. It’s a Connections tradition that shines the light on positive action. Our guests:

  • Phyllis Jackson, RN, project manager of community health and wellbeing at Common Ground Health, which runs the Senior Adult Community Engagement (SACE) Project 
  • Laura Walitsky, director of the Dream Factory of Rochester
  • Kristie Nadeau, director of marketing and communications for Meg’s Gift
  • Olivia Bethmann, founder and personal trainer at OBF, and race director for the Gratitude Run
  • Donna Ritchie, Rochester chapter president of Sleep in Heavenly Peace
  • Kelly Fisher, executive director of Girls on the Run of Greater Rochester
  • Amy Button, founder of Share Some ROC Love
  • Clianda Florence, founder and CEO of Let’s Get L.I.T.
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
