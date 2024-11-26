What can we learn from the recent UN Climate Change Conference?

12:00: Lessons from the UN Climate Change Conference

1:00: People and organizations making positive change in the community, part 8

Monroe County Legislator Susan Hughes-Smith recently returned from the 2024 UN Climate Change Conference in Azerbaijan. During the event, representatives from different parts of the world shared new climate accomplishments, their current work, and their future goals. This hour, we sit down with Hughes-Smith and her colleague, Dominic Frongillo of Elected Officials to Protect America, to discuss some of the plans from the conference – including those related to sustainable energy and carbon credits. Our guests:



Susan Hughes-Smith, environmental activist, adjunct professor in environmental policy at local colleges, and Monroe County Legislator (LD 14)

Dominic Frongillo, co-founder and executive director of Elected Officials to Protect America

Then in our second hour, on this day before Thanksgiving, we welcome stories of uplifting the community. It’s a Connections tradition that shines the light on positive action. Our guests:

