According to Samba TV (via USA Today), more than 50 million American households watched a much-beloved holiday film last year by December 10, and approximately 77 percent of adults have said that they watch at least one Christmas film every year. With more than 100 brand-new holiday films being released this year alone — between streaming, TV, and in theaters — and the warm, golden glow of nostalgia beckoning towards the familiar, how do people decide which films they want to watch? What does a new film need to be in order to add it into your holiday rotation? And what part of one's personal traditions include watching a holiday movie solo, with friends, or family? Guest host Matt DeTurck discusses it all with film fans:



Vanessa Cheeks, co-founder and organizer of the Anomaly Film Festival

Kathy Kingsley, program coordinator for the University of Rochester English Department, mom, and film fan

Dan Howell, organizer and "man of many lightbulbs" for the Anomaly Film Festival

Then in our second hour, when you hear the names Alan Cumming and Ari Shapiro, you may think of Broadway and NPR, respectively. The two storytellers have joined forces for their debut musical, “Och & Oy! A Considered Cabaret.” Described as a “whimsical night of mirth and mayhem with two friends to the end,” the show highlights the duo’s musical talents, as well as their abilities to use their respective crafts to help audiences better understand themselves and the world around them. Cumming and Shapiro will be in Rochester on Sunday for a performance at the Theater at Innovation Square, but first, they join host Evan Dawson on “Connections.” Our guests:

