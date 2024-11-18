How local schools are keeping kids safe; Unite NY on why ballot initiatives related to voting failed: coming up on "Connections," 11/18/24

12:00: How local schools are keeping kids safe, part 1

1:00: Unite NY on why ballot initiatives related to voting failed

How are local schools keeping kids safe? We begin a series of conversations with representatives from area schools about how they are working with professionals in various fields to protect students from physical threats, bullying/cyberbullying, and more. We also discuss how they are monitoring digital behavior and helping students address issues pertaining to mental health. Our guests discuss their work with school safety teams, law enforcement officers, and counselors. Our guests:



Brandon Fox, security preparedness manager for Penfield Central School District

Branden Haskell, director of school safety and security for the Harley School

Christopher Mears, director of security for Spencerport Central School District

Lt. Keith Woodard, Brighton Police Department

Then in our second hour, on Election Day, a number of ballot initiatives related to voting got shot down across the country. Ranked-choice initiatives faired particularly poorly. So why are so many citizen advocacy groups disappointed, and where do they think there’s common ground? Tim Dunn from Unite NY explains. Our guest:

