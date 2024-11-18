© 2024 WXXI News
Connections

How local schools are keeping kids safe; Unite NY on why ballot initiatives related to voting failed: coming up on "Connections," 11/18/24

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published November 18, 2024 at 10:32 AM EST
A woman holding the hands of two children

12:00: How local schools are keeping kids safe, part 1

1:00: Unite NY on why ballot initiatives related to voting failed

How are local schools keeping kids safe? We begin a series of conversations with representatives from area schools about how they are working with professionals in various fields to protect students from physical threats, bullying/cyberbullying, and more. We also discuss how they are monitoring digital behavior and helping students address issues pertaining to mental health. Our guests discuss their work with school safety teams, law enforcement officers, and counselors. Our guests:

  • Brandon Fox, security preparedness manager for Penfield Central School District
  • Branden Haskell, director of school safety and security for the Harley School
  • Christopher Mears, director of security for Spencerport Central School District
  • Lt. Keith Woodard, Brighton Police Department

Then in our second hour, on Election Day, a number of ballot initiatives related to voting got shot down across the country. Ranked-choice initiatives faired particularly poorly. So why are so many citizen advocacy groups disappointed, and where do they think there’s common ground? Tim Dunn from Unite NY explains. Our guest:

  • Tim Dunn, executive director of Unite NY
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
