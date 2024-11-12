© 2024 WXXI News
Connections

Domestic violence survivors on how storytelling has helped them heal; CITY’s “Food and Bev” issue: coming up on "Connections," 11/12/24

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published November 12, 2024 at 10:06 AM EST
Participants in Sunday's Walk with Willow event gather in a parking lot near the Stories of Strength mural, located on Exchange Blvd. near Broad St. It features blue birds flying toward stained glass windows.
Randy Gorbman/WXXI News
Participants in Sunday's Walk with Willow event gather in a parking lot near the Stories of Strength mural, located on Exchange Blvd. near Broad St.

12:00: “Our Stories of Strength,” and how storytelling can be a path toward healing

1:00: CITY’s “Food and Bev” issue

In 2023, there were more than 4,500 reports of domestic violence in Monroe County. That’s according to a report from state, county, and local nonprofit entities. While survivors have different experiences seeking support in their paths toward healing, some find it helpful to share their stories. 30 local survivors participated in a storytelling project lead by artist Sarah Rutherford and Willow Domestic Violence Center. This hour, we hear some of the stories featured in the “Our Stories of Strength” project, and we discuss how to best support survivors. Our guests:

  • Sarah C. Rutherford, interdisciplinary artist and educator
  • Christina Till, manager of counseling services at Willow Domestic Violence Center
  • Jonae Harris, survivor
  • Antoinette Bashir, survivor

Then in our second hour, it’s our monthly discussion of the latest edition of CITY Magazine. The November issue is all things food and bev! From the people and establishments that make Rochester’s scene stand out, to the art of (veggie) burgers and (craft) beers, to luxury dining on wheels, we explore it all with the team from CITY. Our guests:

  • Leah Stacy, editor-in-chief of CITY Magazine
  • Ryan Williamson, director of strategy and operations for CITY Magazine
  • Patrick Hosken, arts reporter for CITY Magazine
  • Roberto Lagares, multimedia reporter for CITY Magazine
  • Racquel Stephen, health, equity and community reporter and producer for WXXI, and contributor to CITY Magazine
  • Petey King, owner of Grill Kingz
  • Maiah Johnson Dunn, contributor to City Magazine
  • Simone Boone, owner of Apogee Wine Bar
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
