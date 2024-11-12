Domestic violence survivors on how storytelling has helped them heal; CITY’s “Food and Bev” issue: coming up on "Connections," 11/12/24

Randy Gorbman/WXXI News Participants in Sunday's Walk with Willow event gather in a parking lot near the Stories of Strength mural, located on Exchange Blvd. near Broad St.

12:00: “Our Stories of Strength,” and how storytelling can be a path toward healing

1:00: CITY’s “Food and Bev” issue

In 2023, there were more than 4,500 reports of domestic violence in Monroe County. That’s according to a report from state, county, and local nonprofit entities. While survivors have different experiences seeking support in their paths toward healing, some find it helpful to share their stories. 30 local survivors participated in a storytelling project lead by artist Sarah Rutherford and Willow Domestic Violence Center. This hour, we hear some of the stories featured in the “Our Stories of Strength” project, and we discuss how to best support survivors. Our guests:



Sarah C. Rutherford, interdisciplinary artist and educator

Christina Till, manager of counseling services at Willow Domestic Violence Center

Jonae Harris, survivor

Antoinette Bashir, survivor

Then in our second hour, it’s our monthly discussion of the latest edition of CITY Magazine. The November issue is all things food and bev! From the people and establishments that make Rochester’s scene stand out, to the art of (veggie) burgers and (craft) beers, to luxury dining on wheels, we explore it all with the team from CITY. Our guests:

