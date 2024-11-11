© 2024 WXXI News
Author Serhii Plokhy on the defense of Ukraine; a local veteran opens up about his service: coming up on "Connections," 11/11/24

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published November 11, 2024 at 9:39 AM EST
Ukraine with country colors
Wikimedia Commons
Ukraine with country colors

12:00: Harvard professor Serhii Plokhy and members of RocMaidan on the defense of Ukraine

1:00: A local veteran opens up about his service

For Ukrainians around the world, the Russian invasion goes back to 2014, not just 2022. RocMaidan is marking the occasion this week with a visit from Serhii Plokhy, director of the Harvard Ukrainian Research Institute. The election of Donald Trump brings a very different position from the White House regarding the defense of Ukraine. Our guests discuss it:

  • Serhii Plokhy, author, professor of history, and the director of the Harvard Ukrainian Research Institute
  • Volodymyr Pavlyuk, founder of RocMaidan
  • Elena (Olena) Dilai, secretary of RocMaidan

Then in our second hour, on Veterans Day, we sit down with a man who went 50 years before he could talk about his service. Lou Wayne went to Vietnam, despite his misgivings about that war. For years, he thought he would go his entire life without talking about it. But something changed in the past twelve months. Wayne joins us, along with combat veteran and Irondequoit Town Supervisor Andraé Evans, to talk about service, and what it means to respect American veterans. In studio:

  • Lou Wayne, local Vietnam veteran
  • Andraé Evans, U.S. Army combat veteran and Irondequoit Town Supervisor
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack

