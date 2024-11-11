Author Serhii Plokhy on the defense of Ukraine; a local veteran opens up about his service: coming up on "Connections," 11/11/24

Wikimedia Commons Ukraine with country colors

12:00: Harvard professor Serhii Plokhy and members of RocMaidan on the defense of Ukraine

1:00: A local veteran opens up about his service

For Ukrainians around the world, the Russian invasion goes back to 2014, not just 2022. RocMaidan is marking the occasion this week with a visit from Serhii Plokhy, director of the Harvard Ukrainian Research Institute. The election of Donald Trump brings a very different position from the White House regarding the defense of Ukraine. Our guests discuss it:



Serhii Plokhy, author, professor of history, and the director of the Harvard Ukrainian Research Institute

Volodymyr Pavlyuk, founder of RocMaidan

Elena (Olena) Dilai, secretary of RocMaidan

Then in our second hour, on Veterans Day, we sit down with a man who went 50 years before he could talk about his service. Lou Wayne went to Vietnam, despite his misgivings about that war. For years, he thought he would go his entire life without talking about it. But something changed in the past twelve months. Wayne joins us, along with combat veteran and Irondequoit Town Supervisor Andraé Evans, to talk about service, and what it means to respect American veterans. In studio:

