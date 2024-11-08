Discussing Rochester’s proposed Good Cause bill; the state of the craft beer industry: coming up on "Connections," 11/8/24
12:00: Discussing Rochester’s proposed Good Cause bill
1:00: The state of the craft beer industry
For months, Rochester City Council has deliberated on a bill to grant what is sometimes known as Good Cause eviction protections for its renters. Good Cause would require landlords to have a reason to evict tenants from properties, and place a cap on annual rent increases. The debate surrounding the proposal and what units it would effect has held the bill in a sort of limbo. Our guests discuss it with host Gino Fanelli. In studio:
- Lisle Coleman, organizer with the City-Wide Tenant Union of Rochester
- Keshia Ward, Rochester renter currently facing eviction
- Kim Smith, member of Rochester City Council
Then, in our second hour, Rochester – like much of the nation – has seen changes in its craft beer industry. The days of explosive growth are over, and now, breweries are seeing closures, downsizing, and testing some new models to keep doors open. Guest host Gino Fanelli explores the state of the craft beer industry with our guests:
- Paul Leone, executive director of the New York State Brewers Association
- Paul Guarracini, partner and brewmaster at Sager Beer Works and Sager-Stoneyard Pub
- Kyle Kennedy, co-owner of K2 Brothers Brewing