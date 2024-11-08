© 2024 WXXI News
Connections

Discussing Rochester’s proposed Good Cause bill; the state of the craft beer industry: coming up on "Connections," 11/8/24

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published November 8, 2024 at 12:20 AM EST
A woman standing at a podium facing Rochester City Council members. She has long black hair. The back of her blue t-shirt reads "HOUSING IS A HUMAN RIGHT."
Gino Fanelli/WXXI News
Good Cause eviction protections would limit some landlords ability to remove tenants without a solid reason, and ensure a tenant in good standing the right to renew a lease.

12:00: Discussing Rochester’s proposed Good Cause bill

1:00: The state of the craft beer industry

For months, Rochester City Council has deliberated on a bill to grant what is sometimes known as Good Cause eviction protections for its renters. Good Cause would require landlords to have a reason to evict tenants from properties, and place a cap on annual rent increases. The debate surrounding the proposal and what units it would effect has held the bill in a sort of limbo. Our guests discuss it with host Gino Fanelli. In studio:

  • Lisle Coleman, organizer with the City-Wide Tenant Union of Rochester
  • Keshia Ward, Rochester renter currently facing eviction
  • Kim Smith, member of Rochester City Council

Then, in our second hour, Rochester – like much of the nation – has seen changes in its craft beer industry. The days of explosive growth are over, and now, breweries are seeing closures, downsizing, and testing some new models to keep doors open. Guest host Gino Fanelli explores the state of the craft beer industry with our guests:

  • Paul Leone, executive director of the New York State Brewers Association
  • Paul Guarracini, partner and brewmaster at Sager Beer Works and Sager-Stoneyard Pub
  • Kyle Kennedy, co-owner of K2 Brothers Brewing
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
