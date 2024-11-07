© 2024 WXXI News
Connections

Discussing the shift with the Hispanic male vote; election winners: coming up on "Connections," 11/7/24

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published November 7, 2024 at 10:20 AM EST
"VOTE HERE" signs on the doors of a polling place
Beth Adams/WXXI News

12:00: Discussing the shift with the Hispanic male vote

1:00: Election winners, part 3

Donald Trump won the category of Hispanic males in the 2024 election — the first time that a Republican candidate has ever done so. It represents a massive swing over the past eight years. So how did Democrats lose so many Hispanic male voters? What has driven the shift? Hispanic women stayed with Democrats by more than 20 points. Our guests discuss it:

  • Luis Martínez, recent candidate for New York State Senate District 55
  • Anthony Plonczynski-Figueroa, co-founder of La Cumbre: Latinos United for Progress
  • Nayeliz Santiago, vice president of Monroe County Young Democrats

Then in our second hour, we talk with more of the winners from the 2024 elections. They discuss what they saw, how they won, and what the national election means for their party. In studio:

  • Harry Bronson, re-elected to the New York State Assembly District 138
  • Jen Lunsford, re-elected to the New York State Assembly District 135
  • Jamie Romeo, re-elected as Monroe County Clerk
