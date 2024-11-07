Discussing the shift with the Hispanic male vote; election winners: coming up on "Connections," 11/7/24

Beth Adams/WXXI News

12:00: Discussing the shift with the Hispanic male vote

1:00: Election winners, part 3

Donald Trump won the category of Hispanic males in the 2024 election — the first time that a Republican candidate has ever done so. It represents a massive swing over the past eight years. So how did Democrats lose so many Hispanic male voters? What has driven the shift? Hispanic women stayed with Democrats by more than 20 points. Our guests discuss it:



Luis Martínez, recent candidate for New York State Senate District 55

Anthony Plonczynski-Figueroa, co-founder of La Cumbre: Latinos United for Progress

Nayeliz Santiago, vice president of Monroe County Young Democrats

Then in our second hour, we talk with more of the winners from the 2024 elections. They discuss what they saw, how they won, and what the national election means for their party. In studio:

