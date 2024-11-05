Meeks wins reelection to the state Assembly

Photo provided

Assemblymember Demond Meeks, D-Rochester, won re-election to a third term, defeating Republican challenger Marcus Williams.

Meeks won with 71% of the vote, according to unofficial results. The 45-year-old former labor organizer was first elected to the Assembly in 2020.

The 137th District stretches from northeast to southwest Rochester and extends to Gates.

Williams, 42, is an entrepreneur. He also lost a challenge to Meeks in 2022. In that contest, Meeks took 68% of the vote.