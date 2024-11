Provided

Democrat Jen Lunsford won re-election to a third term on Tuesday, according to unofficial election returns.

Lunsford received 58% of the vote to Republican challenger Kimberly DeRosa’s 42%.

The district stretches across the east-side suburbs.

Lunsford, 42, a lawyer from Penfield, was first elected to the Assembly seat in 2020. DeRosa, 47, also of Penfield, has a background in management and human resources.