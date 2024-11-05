© 2024 WXXI News
Connections

How should we react to early election results?; interventions that can reduce political polarization: coming up on "Connections," 11/5/24

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published November 5, 2024 at 2:26 AM EST
12:00: How should we react to early election results?

1:00: Interventions that can reduce political polarization and violence

When the vote count starts to roll in on Tuesday night, it will be important to view the partial results with context. How can we make sure we don't overreact to early numbers? What should we expect? And about that Iowa poll — what might it mean? What is poll herding, anyway? Data analyst Joseph Burgess helps us sort out the valuable data from the endless noise. Our guest:

  • Joseph Burgess, team leader at the Social Sciences Data Lab at the University of Copenhagen

Then in our second hour, four years ago, the candidates for Utah governor appeared in an ad together, praising each other as good people who simply have different ideas for how to lead the state. The ad went viral. A new study lists the ad as one of 23 different interventions that can reduce political polarization and decrease the risk of political violence. What are the others? Our guests discuss their research into this question. In studio:

  • James Druckman, Martin Brewer Anderson Professor of Political Science at the University of Rochester
  • Cameron Hecht, assistant professor of psychology at the University of Rochester
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
