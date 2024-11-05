Brouk reelected to the state Senate

Monroe County voters re-elected Sen. Samra Brouk, D-Rochester, on Tuesday.

Brouk pulled in 61% of the vote while her Republican challenger Luis Martinez received 39%, according to unofficial election returns.

The 38-year-old Brouk was first elected to the state Senate in 2020. The district stretches from Henrietta to Irondequoit, encompassing the east side suburbs and the eastern portion of the city.

Her background is in nonprofits and fundraising for startup companies.

Martinez, 75, of Pittsford, had a 40-year career in human resources.

