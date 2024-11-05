Democrat Kirsten Gillibrand reelected to U.S. Senate seat

Provided

Democrat Kirsten Gillibrand won reelection to her U.S. Senate seat Tuesday, according to unofficial results from the state Board of Elections.

Gillibrand has served as New York's junior senator since 2009. She prevailed in a three-way race to win another six-year term in the U.S. Senate, pulling in 51% of the statewide vote, beating out Republican Mike Sapraicone and LaRouche party candidate Diane Sare.

In Monroe County, Gillibrand received roughly 60% of the vote while Sapraicone pulled in about 40%. Less than 1% of votes went to Sare.

Gillibrand released this statement:

“This victory makes it absolutely clear that New Yorkers believe in a government that works, and that we must put people over politics. I am committed to finding common sense solutions, which is why I always reach across the aisle to find common ground, from delivering health benefits for first responders and veterans, to taking illegal guns off the street, to bringing down costs for New York families. New Yorkers believe in fundamental truths, like caring about our neighbors and treating others with kindness, decency and respect. That has been, and will continue to be, the hallmark of my public service."

At the time of publication, it wasn't clear which party was likely to gain control of the upper house of Congress. Heading into the election, Democrats held 47 seats in the Senate while Republicans held 49. Democrats control the chamber with support from three independent senators.

