A local solar industry perspective on election outcome possibilities; growing the skilled trades: coming up on "Connections," 10/31/24

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published October 31, 2024 at 12:06 AM EDT
12:00: A local solar industry perspective on election outcome possibilities

1:00: Growing the skilled trades

A couple of years after the passage of the largest climate-focused bill in history, the election could usher in a lot of change. Our guests discuss the possible paths ahead, depending on who wins the House, Senate, and presidency. Our guest:

  • Kevin Schulte, CEO of GreenSpark Solar and member of the board of directors for the New York Solar Energy Industry Association (NYSEIA)

Then in our second hour, the skilled trades seem to offer a reasonably secure job future. The Landmark Society of Western New York has worked on a program to grow the trades. We meet students and an instructor as we discuss what the trades can mean for careers. Our guests:

  • Wayne Goodman, executive director of the Landmark Society of Western New York
  • Steve Jordan, instructor for the Windows Workforce Pilot Training Program at the Landmark Society of Western New York
  • Hannah Davis, administrator of the Windows Workforce Pilot Training Program at the Landmark Society of Western New York
  • Merrit Smith, student in the Windows Workforce Pilot Training Program at the Landmark Society of Western New York
  • Christina Alario, student in the Windows Workforce Pilot Training Program at the Landmark Society of Western New York
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
