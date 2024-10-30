Reactions to a comedian's comment about Puerto Rico; pet rescue groups on the shelter crisis: coming up on "Connections," 10/30/24

12:00: Reactions to a comedian's comment about Puerto Rico at a recent Trump rally

1:00: How local pet rescue groups are handling the shelter crisis

When a comedian referred to Puerto Rico as an island of floating garbage during the recent MAGA rally at Madison Square Garden, it provoked a firestorm. Donald Trump's team has said that Americans are too sensitive and have to learn how to take a joke. We talk about the lines of comedy, the impact of stereotypes, and the struggle for Puerto Ricans to be recognized as the Americans they are. Our guests:



Dario Joseph, comedian, podcaster, and community activist

Jose Peo, former member of Rochester City Council

Then in our second hour, local animal shelters are over capacity. Meanwhile, for the first time in years, the rate of American pet ownership has declined. Why are fewer households owning cats and dogs? What are pet rescue groups doing about the crisis? What happens next? We discuss it with our guests:

