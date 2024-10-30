© 2024 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections

Reactions to a comedian's comment about Puerto Rico; pet rescue groups on the shelter crisis: coming up on "Connections," 10/30/24

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published October 30, 2024 at 12:35 AM EDT
Microphones

12:00: Reactions to a comedian's comment about Puerto Rico at a recent Trump rally

1:00: How local pet rescue groups are handling the shelter crisis

When a comedian referred to Puerto Rico as an island of floating garbage during the recent MAGA rally at Madison Square Garden, it provoked a firestorm. Donald Trump's team has said that Americans are too sensitive and have to learn how to take a joke. We talk about the lines of comedy, the impact of stereotypes, and the struggle for Puerto Ricans to be recognized as the Americans they are. Our guests:

  • Dario Joseph, comedian, podcaster, and community activist
  • Jose Peo, former member of Rochester City Council

Then in our second hour, local animal shelters are over capacity. Meanwhile, for the first time in years, the rate of American pet ownership has declined. Why are fewer households owning cats and dogs? What are pet rescue groups doing about the crisis? What happens next? We discuss it with our guests:

  • Michael Avery, volunteer and relationship coordinator for Greece Residents Assisting Stray Pets
  • Brianne Kuhn, president of Operation Freedom Ride
  • Kari LaBounty, operations manager for Pet Pride of New York, Incorporated, which runs the Pet Pride Cat Sanctuary and Adoption Center
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack

Connections with Evan Dawson

Connections is our daily, live talk show. It airs live weekdays, noon-2 p.m., and re-airs at 9 and 10 p.m. You can also find us wherever you find your podcasts.

Join us with questions or comments by phone at 1-844-295-TALK (8255), email, Facebook or Twitter.

Do you have a story that needs to be shared? Pitch your story to Connections.

For transcripts, please email our Move to Include team with the day, subject, and start time (noon or 1 pm) of the episode for a transcript.