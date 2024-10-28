How to strengthen “dialogue muscles;” why climate groups gave Hochul a D- on her climate work: coming up on "Connections," 10/28/24

iStockphoto

12:00: How to strengthen your “dialogue muscles”

1:00: Why did climate groups give Governor Hochul a D- on her climate action work?

Do you feel like you can't talk to family, co-workers, or friends about politics? A growing number of Americans say they're concerned about their personal relationships splintering over the way people vote. The Center for Dispute Settlement wants to help ordinary people strengthen their "dialogue muscles" — to allow for better communication, more composure, and open minds. The center recently launched a series of community programs on exactly this subject. Our guests explain more:



Shira May, Ph.D., president and CEO of the Center for Dispute Settlement

Kim Reisch, director of Ontario/Yates Counties for the Center for Dispute Settlement

Jarmani Dozier, director of the Center for Employment Opportunities, Rochester

Milo Obourn, Ph.D., professor and chair of the Women and Gender Studies Department at SUNY Brockport

Then in our second hour, Climate Can't Wait (CCW) is an organization representing several dozen climate action groups in New York State — and they are not happy with Governor Hochul. CCW recently released a report card for the governor and gave her a D- overall. Hochul's highest grade out of 14 individual categories was a C. So why is this organization so disappointed? We work through the grading categories, which include renewable energy targets; ending handouts to polluters; building decarbonization; and more. Our guests:

