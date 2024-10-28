© 2024 WXXI News
Connections

How to strengthen “dialogue muscles;” why climate groups gave Hochul a D- on her climate work: coming up on "Connections," 10/28/24

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published October 28, 2024 at 12:58 AM EDT
Illustration of a man in blue and a woman in red arguing with a vertical crack between them
iStockphoto

12:00: How to strengthen your “dialogue muscles”

1:00: Why did climate groups give Governor Hochul a D- on her climate action work?

Do you feel like you can't talk to family, co-workers, or friends about politics? A growing number of Americans say they're concerned about their personal relationships splintering over the way people vote. The Center for Dispute Settlement wants to help ordinary people strengthen their "dialogue muscles" — to allow for better communication, more composure, and open minds. The center recently launched a series of community programs on exactly this subject. Our guests explain more:

  • Shira May, Ph.D., president and CEO of the Center for Dispute Settlement
  • Kim Reisch, director of Ontario/Yates Counties for the Center for Dispute Settlement
  • Jarmani Dozier, director of the Center for Employment Opportunities, Rochester 
  • Milo Obourn, Ph.D., professor and chair of the Women and Gender Studies Department at SUNY Brockport

Then in our second hour, Climate Can't Wait (CCW) is an organization representing several dozen climate action groups in New York State — and they are not happy with Governor Hochul. CCW recently released a report card for the governor and gave her a D- overall. Hochul's highest grade out of 14 individual categories was a C. So why is this organization so disappointed? We work through the grading categories, which include renewable energy targets; ending handouts to polluters; building decarbonization; and more. Our guests:

  • Mark Dunlea, member of Climate Can't Wait
  • Susan Hughes-Smith, environmental activist, adjunct professor in environmental policy at local colleges, and Monroe County Legislator (LD 14)
