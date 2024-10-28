How are migrants adjusting to life in Rochester; understanding gene therapy in kids; coming up on "Connections," 10/29/24

12:00: How are migrants adjusting to life in Rochester?

How are asylum seekers adjusting to life in the Rochester area? Ibero-American Action League runs a program to help migrant families. The Migrant Relocation Assistance Program has provided support for more than 470 adults and children. This hour, we hear the stories of some of our community’s newest residents. Our guests:



Angelica Perez-Delgado, president and CEO at Ibero-American Action League

Daisy Ruiz, director of migrant services at Ibero-American Action League

Deisi Sandoval, graduate of the Migrant Relocation Assistance Program at Ibero-American Action League

Lucia Colindres, chief program officer at Ibero-American Action League

Then in our second hour, when a parent hears their newborn or young child has a genetic condition that could affect the rest of their lives, they may be scared, confused, and have questions about what to do next. Research in gene therapy has led to significant changes in how doctors work with families on those questions. This hour, we sit down with two local mothers who share their families’ stories of accessing care for their children, and we’re joined by the experts who provide that care. Our guests:

