Connections

NYS Assembly candidates Josh Jensen (134) and Stephen Hawley (139); caregiving during Alzheimer's: coming up on "Connections," 10/22/24

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published October 22, 2024 at 9:39 AM EDT
A "VOTE HERE" sign with an image of an American flag

12:00: Josh Jensen, candidate for NYS Assembly District 134; Stephen Hawley, candidate for NYS Assembly District 139

1:00: Jolene Brackey, author of “Creating Moments of Joy Along the Alzheimer’s Journey”

We talk with two incumbent Assemblymembers who are running unopposed this election season. In our first half hour, we talk with Josh Jensen, who represents the 134th district. In the second half hour, we talk with Stephen Hawley, who is running for re-election in the 139th district. They discuss their priorities for office, if re-elected, and they answer your questions. Our guests:

  • Josh Jensen, candidate for NYS Assembly District 134
  • Stephen Hawley, candidate for NYS Assembly District 139

Then in our second hour, how can families and caregivers help people with Alzheimer’s find moments of joy? Jolene Brackey is a dementia caregiving expert whose book, “Creating Moments of Joy Along the Alzheimer's Journey,” provides strategies and coping mechanisms for people navigating the disease. The person with Alzheimer’s, she writes, is the best teacher. Brackey will be in Rochester as a guest of St. John’s and Lifespan, but first, she joins us on “Connections.” Our guests:

  • Jolene Brackey, author of “Creating Moments of Joy Along the Alzheimer’s Journey”
  • Barbara Smith, resident-caregiver at Briarwood at St. John's
  • Mimi DeVinney, dementia/quality of life specialist at St. John’s
  • Katy Allen, leader of the Finger Lakes Caregiver Institute, Lifespan
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
