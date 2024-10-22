NYS Assembly candidates Josh Jensen (134) and Stephen Hawley (139); caregiving during Alzheimer's: coming up on "Connections," 10/22/24

12:00: Josh Jensen, candidate for NYS Assembly District 134; Stephen Hawley, candidate for NYS Assembly District 139

1:00: Jolene Brackey, author of “Creating Moments of Joy Along the Alzheimer’s Journey”

We talk with two incumbent Assemblymembers who are running unopposed this election season. In our first half hour, we talk with Josh Jensen, who represents the 134th district. In the second half hour, we talk with Stephen Hawley, who is running for re-election in the 139th district. They discuss their priorities for office, if re-elected, and they answer your questions. Our guests:



Josh Jensen, candidate for NYS Assembly District 134

Stephen Hawley, candidate for NYS Assembly District 139

Then in our second hour, how can families and caregivers help people with Alzheimer’s find moments of joy? Jolene Brackey is a dementia caregiving expert whose book, “Creating Moments of Joy Along the Alzheimer's Journey,” provides strategies and coping mechanisms for people navigating the disease. The person with Alzheimer’s, she writes, is the best teacher. Brackey will be in Rochester as a guest of St. John’s and Lifespan, but first, she joins us on “Connections.” Our guests:

