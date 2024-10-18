© 2024 WXXI News
Connections

Rochester Children’s Book Festival; political theatrical productions during election season: coming up on "Connections," 10/18/24

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published October 18, 2024 at 10:06 AM EDT
A pile of books

12:00: Previewing the 2024 Rochester Children’s Book Festival

1:00: Staging political dramas during election season

Preliminary data from the American Library Association shows there have been fewer attempts to censor books in public, school, and academic libraries this year as compared to 2023. Last year saw record highs in the number of banned books and attempts to ban books. Many of the titles in question are for young readers. A local event aims to celebrate the joy reading can bring to kids. Guest host Eric Logan sits down with organizers, authors, and illustrators participating in this year’s Rochester Children’s Book Festival. They discuss this year’s event, trends in the children’s book world, and more. Our guests:

  • Ronny Frischman, co-chair of the Rochester Children’s Book Festival
  • Vivian Vande Velde, author and organizer of the “Festival-To-Go” program
  • Yuko Jones, illustrator
  • London Ladd, illustrator

Then in our second hour, last month, the New York Times published a piece entitled, “The Nation’s Politics Are Dramatic. Now Its Dramas Are Political.” It explores theatrical productions that navigate the current state of politics. According to the Times, “What the Constitution Means to Me” is the most-staged play in America for the second year in a row. Another production, “POTUS,” also made the list of frequently-produced plays. Both productions are on Rochester-area stages this fall. Guest host Eric Logan and the teams behind those performances explore why audiences are drawn to politics on stage. Our guests:

  • Eric Grode, director of the Goldring Arts Journalism and Communications Program at the Newhouse School at Syracuse University
  • Skip Greer, director of “What the Constitution Means to Me” at JCC CenterStage
  • Sara Mayer-Fried, actor who plays Heidi in “What the Constitution Means to Me” at JCC CenterStage
  • Kerry Young, director of “POTUS” at Blackfriars Theatre
