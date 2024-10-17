© 2024 WXXI News
NYS Senate candidate Jeremy Cooney; NYS Assembly candidate Jen Lunsford; Teen Empowerment: coming up on "Connections," 10/17/24

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published October 17, 2024 at 10:02 AM EDT
12:00: Jeremy Cooney, candidate for NYS Senate District 56; Jen Lunsford, candidate for NYS Assembly District 135

1:00: Teen Empowerment on its new center and its role in the community

We continue our series of conversations with candidates running for office. We begin the hour with Jeremy Cooney, who is seeking re-election in the New York State Senate. We discuss his priorities for District 56. Then, we talk with Jen Lunsford, New York State Assemblymember for District 135 about her goals for another term. Our guests:

  • Jeremy Cooney, candidate for New York State Senate District 56
  • Jen Lunsford, candidate for New York State Assembly District 135

Then in our second hour, a local organization that empowers Rochester teens to create positive change in the community has a new headquarters. Teen Empowerment (TE) youth and staff moved into their new space -- named the Barack and Michelle Obama Teen Empowerment Center -- this summer. We discuss the new center and the latest with TE's work helping young people navigate nihilism, violence in the community, and more. Our guests:

  • James Kegler, program coordinator for Teen Empowerment
  • Freemonta Strong, associate program coordinator and former youth organizer for Teen Empowerment
  • Karmyn Cash, youth organizer for Teen Empowerment
  • Doug Ackley, director of Teen Empowerment
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
