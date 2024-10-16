© 2024 WXXI News
NYS Senate candidate Samra Brouk; U.S. Senate candidate Diane Sare; a Holocaust survival story: coming up on "Connections," 10/16/24

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published October 16, 2024 at 10:03 AM EDT
Dividers in a polling place that read "VOTE" and have an image of an American flag
12:00: Samra Brouk, candidate for NYS Senate District 55; Diane Sare, candidate for U.S. Senate

1:00: A remarkable Holocaust survival story almost lost to history

We talk with two more candidates on the ballot this election season. In our first half of the hour, we sit down with Samra Brouk, who is seeking re-election in New York State Senate. She discusses her priorities for the 55th district. Then in our second half hour, we talk with Diane Sare, who is running for U.S. Senate on the LaRouche Party line. Sare shares her background and her platform. Our guests:

  • Samra Brouk, candidate for New York State Senate, District 55
  • Diane Sare, candidate for U.S. Senate

Then in our second hour, a remarkable story that was almost lost to history. On April 13, 1945, U.S. soldiers liberated 2,500 Jewish prisoners from a Nazi death train. One of the soldiers used his camera to capture the moment people ran to freedom. The photos were hidden in a dresser drawer for more than 50 years. But when a high school teacher interviewed that solider for a project, the photos and the story resurfaced, leading to one of the largest-ever reunifications of Holocaust survivors and their liberators. We talk with a woman who survived the train as a child, the soldier’s daughter, the history teacher whose interview led to a book, and a documentary producer whose work you can see at the Little Theatre this week. Our guests:

  • Elisabeth Seaman, Holocaust survivor
  • Sharon Walsh Salluzzo, daughter of a liberating soldier
  • Matthew Rozell, author of “A Train Near Magdeburg”
  • Mike Edwards, director of the four-part documentary, “A Train Near Magdeburg”
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
