NYS Senate candidate Samra Brouk; U.S. Senate candidate Diane Sare; a Holocaust survival story: coming up on "Connections," 10/16/24

vesperstock / stock.adobe.com

12:00: Samra Brouk, candidate for NYS Senate District 55; Diane Sare, candidate for U.S. Senate

1:00: A remarkable Holocaust survival story almost lost to history

We talk with two more candidates on the ballot this election season. In our first half of the hour, we sit down with Samra Brouk, who is seeking re-election in New York State Senate. She discusses her priorities for the 55th district. Then in our second half hour, we talk with Diane Sare, who is running for U.S. Senate on the LaRouche Party line. Sare shares her background and her platform. Our guests:



Samra Brouk, candidate for New York State Senate, District 55

Diane Sare, candidate for U.S. Senate

Then in our second hour, a remarkable story that was almost lost to history. On April 13, 1945, U.S. soldiers liberated 2,500 Jewish prisoners from a Nazi death train. One of the soldiers used his camera to capture the moment people ran to freedom. The photos were hidden in a dresser drawer for more than 50 years. But when a high school teacher interviewed that solider for a project, the photos and the story resurfaced, leading to one of the largest-ever reunifications of Holocaust survivors and their liberators. We talk with a woman who survived the train as a child, the soldier’s daughter, the history teacher whose interview led to a book, and a documentary producer whose work you can see at the Little Theatre this week. Our guests:

