Connections

Rochester Reads: “Olga Dies Dreaming;" Fashion Week Rochester: coming up on "Connections," 10/14/24

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published October 14, 2024 at 10:18 AM EDT
Orange book cover for "Olga Dies Dreaming." It has an illustration of a young woman's face with a green and pink floral pattern in one side of her air, red stars on a blue background on the other, and a cityscape in yellow and blue in her neck.

12:00: Rochester Reads 2024 – Author Xochitl Gonzalez and “Olga Dies Dreaming”

1:00: Previewing Fashion Week Rochester 2024

The annual Rochester Reads program is back. The book for this year’s citywide tradition is “Olga Dies Dreaming” by author Xochitl Gonzalez. It’s a novel about the storms we navigate – from weather to family strife to political corruption and more. We talk with the author about her work, and the team at Writers & Book about his year’s Rochester Reads events. Our guests:

  • Xochitl Gonzalez, author of “Olga Dies Dreaming”
  • Chris Fanning, deputy director of Writers & Books
  • Angelique Stevens, writer and member of the Artistic Advisory Committee for Writers & Books

Then in our second hour, Fashion Week Rochester is coming soon. We talk fashion trends and the current state of the industry with the next generation of designers in Rochester. Our guests also walk us through what you can expect on the runway next week. Our guests:

  • Elaine Spaull, co-organizer of Fashion Week Rochester and executive director of the Center for Youth
  • Meg Mundy, chief fashion organizer of Fashion Week Rochester
  • Natalie Rae, designer and owner of Panache 
  • Chris Sumner, fashion stylist
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Connections with Evan Dawson

Connections is our daily, live talk show. It airs live weekdays, noon-2 p.m., and re-airs at 9 and 10 p.m. You can also find us wherever you find your podcasts.

Join us with questions or comments by phone at 1-844-295-TALK (8255), email, Facebook or Twitter.

Do you have a story that needs to be shared? Pitch your story to Connections.

For transcripts, please email our Move to Include team with the day, subject, and start time (noon or 1 pm) of the episode for a transcript.