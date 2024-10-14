Rochester Reads: “Olga Dies Dreaming;" Fashion Week Rochester: coming up on "Connections," 10/14/24
12:00: Rochester Reads 2024 – Author Xochitl Gonzalez and “Olga Dies Dreaming”
1:00: Previewing Fashion Week Rochester 2024
The annual Rochester Reads program is back. The book for this year’s citywide tradition is “Olga Dies Dreaming” by author Xochitl Gonzalez. It’s a novel about the storms we navigate – from weather to family strife to political corruption and more. We talk with the author about her work, and the team at Writers & Book about his year’s Rochester Reads events. Our guests:
- Xochitl Gonzalez, author of “Olga Dies Dreaming”
- Chris Fanning, deputy director of Writers & Books
- Angelique Stevens, writer and member of the Artistic Advisory Committee for Writers & Books
Then in our second hour, Fashion Week Rochester is coming soon. We talk fashion trends and the current state of the industry with the next generation of designers in Rochester. Our guests also walk us through what you can expect on the runway next week. Our guests:
- Elaine Spaull, co-organizer of Fashion Week Rochester and executive director of the Center for Youth
- Meg Mundy, chief fashion organizer of Fashion Week Rochester
- Natalie Rae, designer and owner of Panache
- Chris Sumner, fashion stylist