Local hospitals are preparing for possible IV fluid shortage caused by hurricane damage

The New York State Department of Health is monitoring a possible IV fluid shortage that could affect some hospitals and health facilities across the state.

Extensive flooding damage from Hurricane Helene has forced the closure of Baxter’s North Cove facility in Marion, North Carolina. The manufacturing plant supplies about 60% of the nation’s IV fluids.

Baxter said as a result it is temporarily limiting how much product customers can order based on past purchases, medical necessity and inventory.

Dr. James McDonald, New York's health commissioner, said in a recent statement that the department is assessing which state hospitals and long-term care facilities may be affected most so contingency plans can be made.

“The State Department of Health remains vigilant and is working closely with hospitals, health facilities and emergency responders within the state to issue guidance and to respond to critical needs as they are identified,” McDonald said.

UR Medicine provided a statement Thursday saying it has several weeks of inventory on hand, but it has begun to prepare for a reduction in shipments. Officials with the health care system said preparation includes creating a specialized team to help “minimize impact and explore alternatives”.

Baxter said they will restart production in phases and should return to 90% to 100% allocation of certain IV products by the end of the year.