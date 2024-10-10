© 2024 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections

Historian on presidential abuses; perinatal mental health: coming up on "Connections," 10/10/24

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published October 10, 2024 at 10:19 AM EDT
A smiling man with short brown hair, wearing a grey blazer, white collared shirt, and red tie
Provided
Timothy Naftali

12:00: Presidential historian warns about abuses of the past and future

1:00: How a pregnant woman's mental health can affect child development

Presidential historian Timothy Naftali recently testified before the Senate, raising concerns about presidential abuses of the past... and why he fears future abuses, following the U.S. Supreme Court's decision on presidential immunity. Naftali sees Donald Trump as a serious threat, emboldened by the court's decision and eager to exact revenge on his political enemies. Naftali is in Rochester as a guest of the local chapter of the World Affairs Council. He joins us for the hour on Connections. In studio:

  • Timothy Naftali, Ph.D., clinical associate professor of history in the College of Arts and Sciences and clinical associate professor of public service at the Robert F. Wagner Graduate School of Public Service at NYU

Then in our second hour, a growing body of research shows a pregnant woman’s mental health can affect fetal and child development. And perinatal health issues are on the rise. What kinds of care are available and what should families know? We discuss it with a clinician and local mothers. Our guests:

  • Kristin Koberstein, Ph.D., senior instructor in psychiatry and family medicine, and associate director of the Marriage and Therapy Training program at the University of Rochester Medical Center; and clinic director for Strong Behavioral Health at Highland  Family Medicine
  • Lindsay Bonilla, mother of one
  • Leora Rozin, mother of three
  • Shawna Peterson, LMSW, mother of three, and coordinator for the Nurture Program at Jewish Family Services 
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack

Connections with Evan Dawson

Connections is our daily, live talk show. It airs live weekdays, noon-2 p.m., and re-airs at 9 and 10 p.m. You can also find us wherever you find your podcasts.

Join us with questions or comments by phone at 1-844-295-TALK (8255), email, Facebook or Twitter.

Do you have a story that needs to be shared? Pitch your story to Connections.

For transcripts, please email our Move to Include team with the day, subject, and start time (noon or 1 pm) of the episode for a transcript.