Historian on presidential abuses; perinatal mental health: coming up on "Connections," 10/10/24

Provided Timothy Naftali

12:00: Presidential historian warns about abuses of the past and future

1:00: How a pregnant woman's mental health can affect child development

Presidential historian Timothy Naftali recently testified before the Senate, raising concerns about presidential abuses of the past... and why he fears future abuses, following the U.S. Supreme Court's decision on presidential immunity. Naftali sees Donald Trump as a serious threat, emboldened by the court's decision and eager to exact revenge on his political enemies. Naftali is in Rochester as a guest of the local chapter of the World Affairs Council. He joins us for the hour on Connections. In studio:



Timothy Naftali, Ph.D., clinical associate professor of history in the College of Arts and Sciences and clinical associate professor of public service at the Robert F. Wagner Graduate School of Public Service at NYU

Then in our second hour, a growing body of research shows a pregnant woman’s mental health can affect fetal and child development. And perinatal health issues are on the rise. What kinds of care are available and what should families know? We discuss it with a clinician and local mothers. Our guests:

