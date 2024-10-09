NYS Assembly candidates: Marcus C. Williams (137) and Orlando Rivera (136); National Comedy Center: coming up on "Connections," 10/9/24

James Brown / WXXI News

12:00: NYS Assembly candidate Marcus C. Williams; NYS Assembly candidate Orlando Rivera

1:00: The National Comedy Center and the state of comedy in 2024

We’re joined by two more candidates running for state office. In the first half hour, we talk with Marcus C. Williams, candidate for Assembly District 137. Then in our second half hour, we talk with Orlando Rivera, candidate for Assembly District 136. They answer our questions and yours about their platforms and priorities for office. Our guests:



Marcus C. Williams, candidate for New York State Assembly District 137

Orlando Rivera, candidate for New York State Assembly District 136

*Note: These candidates’ opponents appeared on separate segments of this program. We will post the links to those conversations on the podcast pages for this hour.

Then in our second hour, have you been to the National Comedy Center in Jamestown? We talk with executive director Journey Gunderson about the center’s role in comedy culture, and we discuss the state of comedy in 2024 with local comedian Todd Youngman. In studio:

