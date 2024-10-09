© 2024 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections

NYS Assembly candidates: Marcus C. Williams (137) and Orlando Rivera (136); National Comedy Center: coming up on "Connections," 10/9/24

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published October 9, 2024 at 10:10 AM EDT
"VOTE HERE" sign with an American flag image
James Brown
/
WXXI News

12:00: NYS Assembly candidate Marcus C. Williams; NYS Assembly candidate Orlando Rivera

1:00: The National Comedy Center and the state of comedy in 2024

We’re joined by two more candidates running for state office. In the first half hour, we talk with Marcus C. Williams, candidate for Assembly District 137. Then in our second half hour, we talk with Orlando Rivera, candidate for Assembly District 136. They answer our questions and yours about their platforms and priorities for office. Our guests:

  • Marcus C. Williams, candidate for New York State Assembly District 137
  • Orlando Rivera, candidate for New York State Assembly District 136

*Note: These candidates’ opponents appeared on separate segments of this program. We will post the links to those conversations on the podcast pages for this hour.

Then in our second hour, have you been to the National Comedy Center in Jamestown? We talk with executive director Journey Gunderson about the center’s role in comedy culture, and we discuss the state of comedy in 2024 with local comedian Todd Youngman. In studio:

  • Journey Gunderson, executive director of the National Comedy Center
  • Todd Youngman, stand-up comedian
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack

Connections with Evan Dawson

Connections is our daily, live talk show. It airs live weekdays, noon-2 p.m., and re-airs at 9 and 10 p.m. You can also find us wherever you find your podcasts.

Join us with questions or comments by phone at 1-844-295-TALK (8255), email, Facebook or Twitter.

Do you have a story that needs to be shared? Pitch your story to Connections.

For transcripts, please email our Move to Include team with the day, subject, and start time (noon or 1 pm) of the episode for a transcript.