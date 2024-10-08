Candidates for NYS Assembly District 130; PAB on investigations into police misconduct: coming up on "Connections," 10/8/24

Provided James Schuler and Brian Manktelow

12:00: Candidates for NYS Assembly District 130

1:00: The Rochester Police Accountability Board on investigations into police misconduct

We sit down with the candidates running for New York Assembly District 130. The district includes all of Wayne County and the town of Webster in Monroe County. We talk with Democrat James Schuler and Republican Brian Manktelow* about their platforms and priorities for the district. They also answer our questions and yours. Our guests:



James Schuler, candidate for New York State Assembly, District 130

Brian Manktelow, candidate for New York State Assembly, District 130

*Note: Candidates are listed in the order that they appear on the Monroe County Board of Elections candidate list.

Find more information about this race on WXXI's Election Guide.

Then in our second hour, the Rochester Police Accountability Board (PAB) has released reports on its investigations into police misconduct. As reported by WXXI’s Gino Fanelli, the PAB sustained allegations of misconduct in 23 of the 31 reports, describing misuse of body-worn cameras, misuse of force, racial bias, and more. This hour, we’re joined by PAB leaders to discuss the results of the investigations and what they hope to accomplish next. In studio:

