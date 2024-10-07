© 2024 WXXI News
Connections

NYS Senate candidate Luis Martinez; NYS Assembly candidate Sarah Clark; costs of a car-centric society: coming up on "Connections," 10/7/24

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published October 7, 2024 at 10:26 AM EDT
An election polling place station during a United States election.
An election polling place station during a United States election.

12:00: Luis Martinez, candidate for NYS Senate, District 55; Sarah Clark, candidate for NYS Assembly, District 136

1:00: What are the costs of a car-centric society?

We continue our series of conversations with candidates running for office. We begin the first hour with Luis Martinez, candidate for New York State Senate. We talk with him about his platform and priorities for District 55. Then, we sit down with Sarah Clark, who is running for re-election in Assembly District 136. Our guests:

  • Luis Martinez, candidate for New York State Senate, District 55
  • Sarah Clark, candidate for New York State Assembly, District 136

Then in our second hour, what are the costs and consequences of a car-centric society? An upcoming Rochester Street Films event will explore that question, with a focus on local development and land-use planning. Our guests from Reconnect Rochester, the city of Rochester, and RTS discuss how a focus on automobile-based transportation has affected community members’ access to employment, groceries, and healthcare. Our guests:

  • Cody Donahue, director of policy and advocacy for Reconnect Rochester
  • Kevin Kelley, manager of city planning for the City of Rochester
  • Miguel Velázquez, CEO of RTS
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Connections with Evan Dawson

Connections is our daily, live talk show. It airs live weekdays, noon-2 p.m., and re-airs at 9 and 10 p.m. You can also find us wherever you find your podcasts.

