© 2024 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

What a military response from Iran to Israel might look like

By Ayesha Rascoe
Published October 6, 2024 at 10:17 AM EDT

NPR's Ayesha Rascoe speaks to author and visiting fellow at Boston University, Arash Azizi about how Iran might respond to a direct attack from Israel.

Copyright 2024 NPR
Ayesha Rascoe
Ayesha Rascoe is a White House correspondent for NPR. She is currently covering her third presidential administration. Rascoe's White House coverage has included a number of high profile foreign trips, including President Trump's 2019 summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Hanoi, Vietnam, and President Obama's final NATO summit in Warsaw, Poland in 2016. As a part of the White House team, she's also a regular on the NPR Politics Podcast.
See stories by Ayesha Rascoe