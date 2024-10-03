Nonprofits affected by a downturn in giving; Demond Meeks and Scott Comegys, candidates for the NYS Legislature: coming up on "Connections," 10/3/24

Brian Sharp / WXXI News United Way of Greater Rochester and the Finger Lakes President and CEO Jaime Saunders is flanked by staffers and board members as she addresses questions on Friday, Aug. 9, 2024, about agency decisions that severely cut or did not renew funding for multiple prominent Rochester nonprofits.

12:00: How local nonprofits are affected by a downturn in charitable giving

1:00: Demond Meeks, candidate for NYS Assembly District 137; Scott Comegys, candidate for NYS Senate, District 54

Local nonprofits are facing challenges after losing funding that has helped run their programs. Last month, the United Way of Greater Rochester announced that the agency had to severely cut or not renew funding for a number of organizations. United Way president Jaime Saunders acknowledged the “crisis moment” for nonprofit leaders, while explaining that the organization could not commit dollars it does not have. She cited a nationwide downturn in charitable giving. What has caused this shift? How will it affect families in the Greater Rochester area? And what can be done to address the gaps in philanthropic giving? Our guests discuss it. In studio:



Jaime Saunders, president and CEO of United Way of Greater Rochester and the Finger Lakes

Elaine Spaull, executive director of the Center for Youth

Ron Thomas, executive director of Baden Street Settlement

Ann Marie Cook, president and CEO of Lifespan

Then in our second hour, we talk with two candidates running for different positions in the New York State Legislature. First, we sit down with Demond Meeks, who is seeking re-election in the Assembly. We discuss the issues that are top of mind for him in District 137. Our guest:



Demond Meeks, candidate for New York State Assembly, District 137

*Note: Meeks' opponent, Marcus C. Williams, is scheduled for a future slot on this program.

Then, we talk with Scott Comegys, who is running for New York State Senate in District 54. The district includes Ontario, Wayne, and Livingston counties, as well as parts of Monroe County. We talk with Comegys about his platform and priorities for office. Our guest:



Scott Comegys, candidate for New York State Senate, District 54

*Note: Comegys' opponent, Pamela Helming, declined to appear on this program.