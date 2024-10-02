© 2024 WXXI News
Connections

Harry Bronson, candidate for NYS Assembly; the state of the Libertarian party; How to make college more accessible: coming up on "Connections," 10/2/24

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published October 2, 2024 at 9:50 AM EDT
A "VOTE HERE" sign with an image of an American flag

12:00: Harry Bronson, candidate for New York State Assembly, District 138

12:30: Libertarians on the current state of their party

1:00: How to make college more accessible to all students

We continue our series of conversations with candidates running for office. During this segment, we talk with Harry Bronson, who is seeking re-election in the New York State Assembly. We discuss his platform and priorities for District 138. Our guest:

  • Harry Bronson, candidate for New York State Assembly, District 138

*Note: Bronson’s opponent, Tracy DiFlorio, did not respond to multiple invitations to join a conversation on this program.

In our second half hour, unlike in some recent presidential elections, the Libertarian candidate has not made much of a splash. We talk about the Libertarian party platform and where the party goes from here. Our guest:

  • Kevin Wilson, former chair of the Monroe County Libertarian Party and host of “A Free Solution” podcast

Then in our second hour, college enrollment has declined 6.5 percent since the pandemic, according to a new report. We talk with the team from the Rochester Education Foundation about a number of their programs related to college access, future opportunities, financial aid, and more. Our guests:

  • Amy Stein, executive director of the Rochester Education Foundation
  • Phil Hounshell, director of college access and success programs for the Rochester Education Foundation
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
