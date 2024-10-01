© 2024 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections

New guidelines for breast cancer screening; Kyle Semmel on his debut novel, “The Book of Losman”

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published October 1, 2024 at 10:02 AM EDT
A medical provider guides a patient through the mammogram process.
Gorodenkoff Productions OU/Gorodenkoff
/
stock.adobe.com
A medical provider guides a patient through the mammogram process.

12:00: Discussing new guidelines for breast cancer screening

1:00: Author Kyle Semmel on his debut novel, “The Book of Losman”

There are new guidelines for breast cancer screening. In May, the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force issued an updated recommendation: mammograms every other year for people at average risk, starting at age 40. Some people who are screened may receive a letter informing them about their breast density. The letters are part of an FDA rule that went into effect last month. What does this all mean for you or for your family? This hour, a local radiologist explains the new information and answers your questions. We also discuss how community members can access support and resources while navigating breast cancer. Our guests:

  • Avice O’Connell, M.D., radiologist with Rochester Regional Health
  • Christina Thompson, executive director of the Breast Cancer Coalition of Rochester
  • Becky Arcadi, survivor

Then in our second hour, local author and translator Kyle Semmel’s debut novel, “The Book of Losman,” is officially available today. The novel follows Daniel Losman, an American working as a book translator in Copenhagen who goes to great lengths to cure his Tourette syndrome. The work is fiction, but Semmel says some pieces of the story are true to his own life. This hour, we sit down with Semmel to discuss the book and his craft. Our guest:

  • Kyle Semmel, author of “The Book of Losman”
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack

Connections with Evan Dawson

Connections is our daily, live talk show. It airs live weekdays, noon-2 p.m., and re-airs at 9 and 10 p.m. You can also find us wherever you find your podcasts.

Join us with questions or comments by phone at 1-844-295-TALK (8255), email, Facebook or Twitter.

Do you have a story that needs to be shared? Pitch your story to Connections.

For transcripts, please email our Move to Include team with the day, subject, and start time (noon or 1 pm) of the episode for a transcript.