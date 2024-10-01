New guidelines for breast cancer screening; Kyle Semmel on his debut novel, “The Book of Losman”

Gorodenkoff Productions OU/Gorodenkoff / stock.adobe.com A medical provider guides a patient through the mammogram process.

12:00: Discussing new guidelines for breast cancer screening

1:00: Author Kyle Semmel on his debut novel, “The Book of Losman”

There are new guidelines for breast cancer screening. In May, the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force issued an updated recommendation: mammograms every other year for people at average risk, starting at age 40. Some people who are screened may receive a letter informing them about their breast density. The letters are part of an FDA rule that went into effect last month. What does this all mean for you or for your family? This hour, a local radiologist explains the new information and answers your questions. We also discuss how community members can access support and resources while navigating breast cancer. Our guests:



Avice O’Connell, M.D., radiologist with Rochester Regional Health

Christina Thompson, executive director of the Breast Cancer Coalition of Rochester

Becky Arcadi, survivor

Then in our second hour, local author and translator Kyle Semmel’s debut novel, “The Book of Losman,” is officially available today. The novel follows Daniel Losman, an American working as a book translator in Copenhagen who goes to great lengths to cure his Tourette syndrome. The work is fiction, but Semmel says some pieces of the story are true to his own life. This hour, we sit down with Semmel to discuss the book and his craft. Our guest:

