Connections

What do young voters want?; one of Rochester’s first same-sex married couples: coming up on "Connections," 9/30/24

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published September 30, 2024 at 9:56 AM EDT
A hand passing out "I Voted Today" stickers
Max Schulte
/
WXXI News

12:00: The battle for the youth vote

1:00: Sitting down with one of Rochester’s first same-sex married couples

What are young voters’ priorities as we move closer to the election? This hour, we explore that question with two college students who plan to vote in November. Will their peers show up at the polls? We find out. Our guests:

  • Austin DeLorme, student senator at the University of Rochester, and community advocate
  • Jordan Schwartz, sophomore at Harvard College studying government

Then in our second hour, the Wall Street Journal recently profiled the first same-sex married couple in the country. We wondered: who fits that description in Rochester? We did our best to find them. This hour, our guests talk about their lives and what’s changed, all these years later. In studio:

  • Bess Watts, president of Pride at Work for the AFL-CIO-Rochester-Finger Lakes chapter, admin for Rainbow Seniors ROC, Inc., and longtime LGBTQ+ activist, who is among the first same-sex married couples in Rochester
  • Anne Tischer, program coordinator for Rainbow Seniors ROC, Inc., and longtime LGBTQ+ activist, who is among the first same-sex married couples in Rochester
  • Charlie Lytle, board member for Rainbow Seniors ROC, Inc.
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson."

Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson"


