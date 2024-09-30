What do young voters want?; one of Rochester’s first same-sex married couples: coming up on "Connections," 9/30/24

Max Schulte / WXXI News

12:00: The battle for the youth vote

1:00: Sitting down with one of Rochester’s first same-sex married couples

What are young voters’ priorities as we move closer to the election? This hour, we explore that question with two college students who plan to vote in November. Will their peers show up at the polls? We find out. Our guests:



Austin DeLorme, student senator at the University of Rochester, and community advocate

Jordan Schwartz, sophomore at Harvard College studying government

Then in our second hour, the Wall Street Journal recently profiled the first same-sex married couple in the country. We wondered: who fits that description in Rochester? We did our best to find them. This hour, our guests talk about their lives and what’s changed, all these years later. In studio:

