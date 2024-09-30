Center aims to help tenants facing eviction secure financial assistance

A new center at the Hall of Justice aims to help tenants facing eviction avoid getting kicked out of their homes.

The Eviction Diversion Resource Center is partly a satellite office for the Monroe County Department of Human Services (DHS). Tenants facing eviction will be able to apply for rental assistance, including some programs that cover back rent, and other financial assistance such as SNAP benefits and child care subsidies.

"The Center is designed to meet residents where they are, literally right here in the Hall of Justice," County Executive Adam Bello said during a news conference in the courtroom where Rochester's Housing Court convenes. "By meeting people at the courthouse, we're bringing help to those who need it most and exactly when and where they need it."

It adds to other efforts at the Hall of Justice intended to help connect people to needed supports and services. For example, Goodwill of the Finger Lakes operates the Community Connection Desk located just outside the hall's lobby. It refers people to services than can help with child care, housing, mental health, employment, education, food access and utilities.

The Eviction Diversion Resource Center has been open one week and of the 40 people who have come through it, 27 have been able to stay in their homes, said Judge Melissa Barrett, who is the Seventh Judicial District’s supervising judge for city courts, including Rochester. The district includes Monroe County and seven surrounding counties.

"Having DHS on site in the Hall of Justice will give tenants the ability to apply for financial assistance more expeditiously," Barret said. "If eligible, and assistance is granted, landlords will be paid rent that is due and, when possible, landlord tenant relationships will remain intact, with tenancies preserved.

The center will operate from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays and Fridays.