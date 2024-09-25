Special rebroadcasts - What does it take to become a scientist; soprano Kearstin Piper Brown: coming up on "Connections," 9/25/24

David Griffin / WXXI News (foreground) Matthew Signor, Adam Frank, (background) Katarina Nichols, and Kylie Lofton on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Tuesday, May 28, 2024

12:00: Special rebroadcast — What does it take to become a scientist, part 3?

1:00: Special rebroadcast — Soprano Kearstin Piper Brown on her meteoric rise in the opera world

We have special rebroadcasts on “Connections” on Wednesday.

What does it take to become a scientist? This is the third in a series of conversations with students who have chosen the path of science. In this special rebroadcast, we explore what they're learning, the methods they are being taught, and how that might help all of us become better thinkers. Our guests:



Adam Frank, Helen F. and Fred H. Gowen Professor in the Department of Physics and Astronomy at the University of Rochester

Matthew Signor, Ph.D. student in physics at the University of Rochester

Katarina Nichols, Ph.D. candidate at the University of Rochester

Kylie Lofton, Ph.D. student in chemistry at the University of Rochester

Then in our second hour, renowned soprano Kearstin Piper Brown has performed in some of the world's most acclaimed venues. And she calls Rochester home. Perhaps you’ve heard her hosting on WXXI’s Classical 91.5. Or perhaps you’ve had an opportunity to see her perform live. During this second rebroadcast, we sit down with our esteemed colleague to discuss her career, her work advocating for children in the Rochester City School District, and where she wants to take her talents next. Our guest:

