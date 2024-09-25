© 2024 WXXI News
Connections

Special rebroadcasts - What does it take to become a scientist; soprano Kearstin Piper Brown: coming up on "Connections," 9/25/24

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published September 25, 2024 at 9:00 AM EDT
Five people wearing headphones sit at a table in a radio talk studio: A man front left has short brown hair and a brown beard and mustache and is wearing a black polo shirt and jeans; a man front center is wearing a blue t-shirt with a design in white, a baseball hat, and a dark khaki pants; a woman back left has long brown hair and is wearing a green shirt and grey sweater; a man back right has long purple hair and is wearing a long-sleeved peach shirt; and a man at right has short dark hair and is wearing a purple checked button-down shirt
David Griffin
/
WXXI News
(foreground) Matthew Signor, Adam Frank, (background) Katarina Nichols, and Kylie Lofton on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Tuesday, May 28, 2024

12:00: Special rebroadcast — What does it take to become a scientist, part 3?

1:00: Special rebroadcast — Soprano Kearstin Piper Brown on her meteoric rise in the opera world

We have special rebroadcasts on “Connections” on Wednesday.

What does it take to become a scientist? This is the third in a series of conversations with students who have chosen the path of science. In this special rebroadcast, we explore what they're learning, the methods they are being taught, and how that might help all of us become better thinkers. Our guests:

  • Adam Frank, Helen F. and Fred H. Gowen Professor in the Department of Physics and Astronomy at the University of Rochester
  • Matthew Signor, Ph.D. student in physics at the University of Rochester
  • Katarina Nichols, Ph.D. candidate at the University of Rochester
  • Kylie Lofton, Ph.D. student in chemistry at the University of Rochester

Then in our second hour, renowned soprano Kearstin Piper Brown has performed in some of the world's most acclaimed venues. And she calls Rochester home. Perhaps you’ve heard her hosting on WXXI’s Classical 91.5. Or perhaps you’ve had an opportunity to see her perform live. During this second rebroadcast, we sit down with our esteemed colleague to discuss her career, her work advocating for children in the Rochester City School District, and where she wants to take her talents next. Our guest:

  • Kearstin Piper Brown, soprano and fill-in classical host/announcer for WXXI’s Classical 91.5
