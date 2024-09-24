Special rebroadcasts - how to support students' mental health; bringing local history to life: coming up on "Connections," 9/24/24

David Griffin / WXXI News (foreground) Sean Smith, Maddy Funchess, (background) Melanie Funchess, and (Hayden Smith) on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Tuesday, September 10, 2024

12:00: Special rebroadcast — How to best support students' mental and emotional health as the school year begins

1:00: Special rebroadcast — Bringing local history to life

We bring you two special rebroadcasts on "Connections" today.

In the first hour, we're joined by local students who help us explore the state of youth mental health. School is back in session; meanwhile, teens and young adults report declining states of mental health. Why is that? What might change it? We discuss it with our guests:



Madeline (Maddy) Funchess, sophomore majoring in sociology at Monroe Community College

Hayden Smith, sophomore at East High School

Melanie Funchess, director of mental health and wellness at Common Ground Health

Then in our second hour, how can journalists, teachers, researchers, and historians bring history to life? Longtime Democrat and Chronicle reporter Justin Murphy recently left the newspaper to join the team at Our Local History. The program empowers communities to engage with their local histories in different ways. One of the methods is to use primary sources -- like a confidential Kodak document that provided insights about race relations following the 1964 uprising. We explore that work and its impact. In studio:

