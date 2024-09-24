© 2024 WXXI News
Connections

Special rebroadcasts - how to support students' mental health; bringing local history to life: coming up on "Connections," 9/24/24

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published September 24, 2024 at 9:32 AM EDT
Five smiling people wearing headphones sit in a radio talk studio: a woman front left is wearing a black hat, sunglasses, a grey t-shirt, a long necklace, and a black sweater; a woman front center has long dark hair and is wearing a grey sweater, a white shirt, shorts, and white shoes; a woman back left is wearing a black headwrap, glasses, and a multi-colored shirt; a young man back right has short dark hair and is wearing a grey t-shirt and a chain; a man at right has short dark hair and is wearing a black button-down shirt, jeans, and brown shoes
David Griffin
/
WXXI News
(foreground) Sean Smith, Maddy Funchess, (background) Melanie Funchess, and (Hayden Smith) on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Tuesday, September 10, 2024

12:00: Special rebroadcast — How to best support students' mental and emotional health as the school year begins

1:00: Special rebroadcast — Bringing local history to life

We bring you two special rebroadcasts on "Connections" today.

In the first hour, we're joined by local students who help us explore the state of youth mental health. School is back in session; meanwhile, teens and young adults report declining states of mental health. Why is that? What might change it? We discuss it with our guests:

  • Madeline (Maddy) Funchess, sophomore majoring in sociology at Monroe Community College
  • Hayden Smith, sophomore at East High School
  • Melanie Funchess, director of mental health and wellness at Common Ground Health

Then in our second hour, how can journalists, teachers, researchers, and historians bring history to life? Longtime Democrat and Chronicle reporter Justin Murphy recently left the newspaper to join the team at Our Local History. The program empowers communities to engage with their local histories in different ways. One of the methods is to use primary sources -- like a confidential Kodak document that provided insights about race relations following the 1964 uprising. We explore that work and its impact. In studio:

  • Justin Murphy, research and communications coordinator at Our Local History, and author of “Your Children Are Very Greatly in Danger: School Segregation in Rochester, New York"
  • Shane Weigand, co-director of Our Local History
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
