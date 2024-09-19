© 2024 WXXI News
Connections

How efforts to address poverty have affected local families; local leaders on the state of poverty

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published September 19, 2024 at 9:20 AM EDT
Rochester-Monroe Anti-Poverty Initiative
Rochester-Monroe Anti-Poverty Initiative

“Connections” is on the road today with a live audience, discussing poverty in Rochester. The Rochester-Monroe Anti-Poverty Initiative (RMAPI) is holding a summit at MCC’s downtown campus, and we’re bringing the show to the event to examine why poverty is so intractable.

12:00: Exploring how local efforts to address poverty have affected families

1:00: Local leaders on the state of poverty in Rochester

In our first hour, we explore different efforts to address poverty. We meet one of the participants in the City of Rochester’s Guaranteed Basic Income program, and a single mother who has advocated on behalf of her family and others when it comes to developing strategies for lifting households out of poverty. We discuss which initiatives have been successful and which have not – in nearly a decade of RMAPI. Our guests:

  • Maya Reagan, Rochester resident and GBI recipient
  • Evans Buntley, Rochester resident and GBI recipient
  • Danielle Jones, parent, licensed mental health counselor, certified birth doula, and member of the Single Female Head of Household Cohort at the Rochester-Monroe Anti-Poverty Initiative
  • Rev. Myra Brown, executive director of the Black Community Focus Fund, Inc., and pastor of Spiritus Christi Church
  • Ashley Cross, Ed.D., founder and executive director of HOPE585

In our second hour, Rochester Mayor Malik Evans joins us, along with fellow local leaders, to discuss the anti-poverty movement. We also take questions from the live audience. Our guests:

  • Mayor Malik Evans, City of Rochester
  • Demario Strickland, interim superintendent of the Rochester City School District
  • Aqua Porter, executive director of the Rochester-Monroe Anti-Poverty Initiative
  • Simeon Banister, president and CEO of the Rochester Area Community Foundation
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack

Connections with Evan Dawson

Connections is our daily, live talk show. It airs live weekdays, noon-2 p.m., and re-airs at 9 and 10 p.m. You can also find us wherever you find your podcasts.

Join us with questions or comments by phone at 1-844-295-TALK (8255), email, Facebook or Twitter.

Do you have a story that needs to be shared? Pitch your story to Connections.

For transcripts, please email our Move to Include team with the day, subject, and start time (noon or 1 pm) of the episode for a transcript.