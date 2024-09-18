Christian pastor on abortion proposals; former Mohawk residential school inmate: coming up on "Connections," 9/18/24
12:00: A Christian pastor’s critique of abortion proposals
1:00: Former Mohawk residential school inmate tells his story
Evangelical Christian Americans often cite abortion as a reason for supporting Donald Trump for president. And yet Trump's presidency saw an eight percent increase in abortions, the first rise in abortions during a presidential term in three decades. Since the Supreme Court's Dobbs decision, the number of abortions in the United States are up. Our guest, a Cortland native, is urging his fellow Christians to consider why someone like Trump has become an avatar for Christians, and what it means for Christians to pursue fewer abortions and a pro-life agenda. Our guest:
- Pastor Benjamin Marsh, First Alliance Church, Winston-Salem
Then in our second hour, we talk with artist Gary Miller. His current exhibit at the Rochester Contemporary Art Center – “Our Path Forward” – expresses his experience as a child inmate at the Mohawk Institute*, a residential school in Canada. He joins us for the hour to tell his story.
- Gary Miller, artist and former child inmate of the Mohawk Institute
- Neal Keating, Ph.D., curator of “Our Path Forward," author, and associate professor of cultural anthropology at SUNY Brockport
*Note: This conversation may include themes that are difficult for some listeners to hear.