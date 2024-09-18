Christian pastor on abortion proposals; former Mohawk residential school inmate: coming up on "Connections," 9/18/24

BillionPhotos.com - stock.adobe. / 329643390 Burning candle and Bible and cross on wooden desk

12:00: A Christian pastor’s critique of abortion proposals

1:00: Former Mohawk residential school inmate tells his story

Evangelical Christian Americans often cite abortion as a reason for supporting Donald Trump for president. And yet Trump's presidency saw an eight percent increase in abortions, the first rise in abortions during a presidential term in three decades. Since the Supreme Court's Dobbs decision, the number of abortions in the United States are up. Our guest, a Cortland native, is urging his fellow Christians to consider why someone like Trump has become an avatar for Christians, and what it means for Christians to pursue fewer abortions and a pro-life agenda. Our guest:



Pastor Benjamin Marsh, First Alliance Church, Winston-Salem

Then in our second hour, we talk with artist Gary Miller. His current exhibit at the Rochester Contemporary Art Center – “Our Path Forward” – expresses his experience as a child inmate at the Mohawk Institute*, a residential school in Canada. He joins us for the hour to tell his story.



Gary Miller, artist and former child inmate of the Mohawk Institute

Neal Keating, Ph.D., curator of “Our Path Forward," author, and associate professor of cultural anthropology at SUNY Brockport

*Note: This conversation may include themes that are difficult for some listeners to hear.