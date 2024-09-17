Former MAGA member; and discussing dining culture: coming up on "Connections," 9/17/24

Provided

12:00: Former MAGA member on political identity

1:00: What have we learned about dining culture from restaurant critic Pete Wells?

For seven years, Rich Logis was a proud member of the MAGA movement. Now he’s the founder of LeavingMAGA.org. He speaks to different organizations about political identity and our capacity to free ourselves from a perception that politics is a team sport, worthy of unbreakable loyalty. We discuss how he sees political identity going forward. Our guest:



Rich Logis, founder for LeavingMAGA.org

Then in our second hour, perhaps the most powerful restaurant critic in the country is leaving his post. Pete Wells wrote for the New York Times for years. He famously described one dish at a high-end restaurant as being reminiscent of “bong water.” But Wells had plenty more to say, too – about our dining culture, and what constitutes a good dining experience. Our guests discuss it. In studio:

