Connections

Former MAGA member; and discussing dining culture: coming up on "Connections," 9/17/24

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published September 17, 2024 at 10:18 AM EDT
A red circle and a blue circle intersecting. The words "LEAVING MAGA" appear below the circles.
Provided

12:00: Former MAGA member on political identity

1:00: What have we learned about dining culture from restaurant critic Pete Wells?

For seven years, Rich Logis was a proud member of the MAGA movement. Now he’s the founder of LeavingMAGA.org. He speaks to different organizations about political identity and our capacity to free ourselves from a perception that politics is a team sport, worthy of unbreakable loyalty. We discuss how he sees political identity going forward. Our guest:

  • Rich Logis, founder for LeavingMAGA.org

Then in our second hour, perhaps the most powerful restaurant critic in the country is leaving his post. Pete Wells wrote for the New York Times for years. He famously described one dish at a high-end restaurant as being reminiscent of “bong water.” But Wells had plenty more to say, too – about our dining culture, and what constitutes a good dining experience. Our guests discuss it. In studio:

  • Chuck Cerankosky, restaurateur and director of the Rochester Cocktail Revival 
  • Thera Clark, sommelier at Pintxo Wine Bar and beverage instructor at NY Kitchen
  • Ian Criticos, sommelier and server at Redd
  • Leah Stacy, editor of CITY Magazine and producer of the Rochester Cocktail Revival
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
