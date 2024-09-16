The future of AI; and exploring Mexico’s Black history: coming up on "Connections," 9/16/24

ryzhi / stock.adobe.com Stock image: An abstract representation of AI.

12:00: Landon Gray on the future of artificial intelligence

1:00: Exploring Mexico’s Black history

Forbes recently asked if artificial intelligence, or AI, is being overhyped. We talk to AI strategy consultant Landon Gray about how he sees his field developing. He discusses the speed of change, how companies are currently using AI, and what we should expect in the future. Our guest:



Landon Gray, owner and AI solutions consultant with Identus Consulting

Then in our second hour, why don’t we know about Mexico’s Black history? The author of a new book titled “Mexico, Slavery, Freedom” says Mexico is often misrepresented through a series of tropes. In the last decade, scholars and advocates have pushed to rectify that, especially when it comes to recognizing Black Mexicans for their role in shaping the county’s history and culture. We discuss it with our guests:

