Connections

The future of AI; and exploring Mexico’s Black history: coming up on "Connections," 9/16/24

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published September 16, 2024 at 8:50 AM EDT
12:00: Landon Gray on the future of artificial intelligence

1:00: Exploring Mexico’s Black history

Forbes recently asked if artificial intelligence, or AI, is being overhyped. We talk to AI strategy consultant Landon Gray about how he sees his field developing. He discusses the speed of change, how companies are currently using AI, and what we should expect in the future. Our guest:

  • Landon Gray, owner and AI solutions consultant with Identus Consulting

Then in our second hour, why don’t we know about Mexico’s Black history? The author of a new book titled “Mexico, Slavery, Freedom” says Mexico is often misrepresented through a series of tropes. In the last decade, scholars and advocates have pushed to rectify that, especially when it comes to recognizing Black Mexicans for their role in shaping the county’s history and culture. We discuss it with our guests:

  • Pablo Miguel Sierra Silva, associate professor in the Department of History and core faculty in the Department of Black Studies at the University of Rochester, and author of “Mexico, Slavery, Freedom: A Bilingual Documentary History, 1520-1829”
  • Karma Frierson, assistant professor in the Department of Black Studies at the University of Rochester
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
