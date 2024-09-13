Rochester schools host special education fair amid high teacher turnover

The Rochester City School District is holding a “resource fair” for families of students in special education on Saturday.

Parents and caregivers will have the opportunity to connect with community organizations and service providers for students with disabilities from pre-K through high school and college.

“The goal of the resource fair is to create an inclusive space that celebrates diversity, embraces the unique abilities of students, and promotes the varied special education programs and services,” a district spokesperson said.

There are about 6,200 students with disabilities in the city school district, according to district data. But turnover for teaching staff is particularly high. This week the school board approved the resignations of five special education teachers and eight paraprofessionals.

Members of the district’s special education department and the Special Education Parent Advisory Council are hosting the event.

It takes place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at John James Audubon School 33 on Webster Avenue.

