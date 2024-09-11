© 2024 WXXI News
Connections

Candidates for Assembly District 133; Great American Songbook: coming up on "Connections," 9/11/24

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published September 11, 2024 at 10:15 AM EDT
An election polling place station during a United States election.
An election polling place station during a United States election.

12:00: Candidates for Assembly District 133

1:00: The art and craft of Great American Songbook

We continue our series of conversations with candidates running for office. This hour, we sit down with the candidates for New York’s 133rd Assembly District. Colleen Walsh-Williams and Andrea Bailey* join us to discuss their backgrounds, their platforms, and their priorities for office. In studio:

  • Colleen Walsh-Williams, candidate for New York State Assembly, District 133
  • Andrea Bailey, candidate for New York State Assembly, District 133

*Note: Candidates are listed in the order that they appear on the Monroe County Board of Elections candidate list.

Then in our second hour, what do “Alexander’s Ragtime Band,” “Jeepers Creepers,” and “I Get a Kick Out of You” have in common? They are all part of the Great American Songbook, a canon of popular American music written in the early 20th century. Former WXXI Classical “Fascinatin’ Rhythm” host Michael Lasser has written a new book on the art and craft of that music with co-author Harmon Greenblatt. This hour, the authors join us to discuss their work, and we hear some of the music with live accompaniment from pianist Alan Jones. Our guests:

  • Michael Lasser, former host of “Fascinatin’ Rhythm” on WXXI Classical 91.5, and co-author of “Say It with a Beautiful Song: The Art and Craft of the Great American Songbook”
  • Harmon Greenblatt, co-author of “Say It with a Beautiful Song: The Art and Craft of the Great American Songbook”
  • Alan Jones, pianist
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
