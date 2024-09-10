© 2024 WXXI News
Connections

How to best support students' mental and emotional health as the school year begins; and discussing the United States' reputation in the Global South with the Quincy Institute's Sarang Shidore: coming up on "Connections," September 10, 2024

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published September 10, 2024 at 11:14 AM EDT
freeimages.com/Angelica C.

12:00: How to best support students' mental and emotional health as the school year begins

1:00: Discussing the United States' reputation in the Global South with the Quincy Institute's Sarang Shidore

In our first hour, we're joined by local students who help us explore the state of youth mental health. School is back in session; meanwhile, teens and young adults report declining states of mental health. Why is that? What might change it? We discuss it with our guests:

  • Madeline (Maddy) Funchess, sophomore majoring in sociology at Monroe Community College
  • Hayden Smith, sophomore at East High School
  • Melanie Funchess, director of mental health and wellness at Common Ground Health

Then in our second hour, the United States has seen its power and influence flicker over the past 30 years. This is particularly true in the Global South. Our guest is visiting Rochester to lead a talk at the World Affairs Council, but first, Sarang Shidore of the Quincy Institute joins us on “Connections.” In studio:

  • Sarang Shidore, director of the Global South Program at the Quincy Institute
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Connections with Evan Dawson

Connections is our daily, live talk show. It airs live weekdays, noon-2 p.m., and re-airs at 9 and 10 p.m. You can also find us wherever you find your podcasts.

Join us with questions or comments by phone at 1-844-295-TALK (8255), email, Facebook or Twitter.

Do you have a story that needs to be shared? Pitch your story to Connections.

For transcripts, please email our Move to Include team with the day, subject, and start time (noon or 1 pm) of the episode for a transcript.