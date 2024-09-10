How to best support students' mental and emotional health as the school year begins; and discussing the United States' reputation in the Global South with the Quincy Institute's Sarang Shidore: coming up on "Connections," September 10, 2024

freeimages.com/Angelica C.

12:00: How to best support students' mental and emotional health as the school year begins

1:00: Discussing the United States' reputation in the Global South with the Quincy Institute's Sarang Shidore

In our first hour, we're joined by local students who help us explore the state of youth mental health. School is back in session; meanwhile, teens and young adults report declining states of mental health. Why is that? What might change it? We discuss it with our guests:



Madeline (Maddy) Funchess, sophomore majoring in sociology at Monroe Community College

Hayden Smith, sophomore at East High School

Melanie Funchess, director of mental health and wellness at Common Ground Health

Then in our second hour, the United States has seen its power and influence flicker over the past 30 years. This is particularly true in the Global South. Our guest is visiting Rochester to lead a talk at the World Affairs Council, but first, Sarang Shidore of the Quincy Institute joins us on “Connections.” In studio:

