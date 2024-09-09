Hochul emphasizes drop in crime while committing troopers, funds to Rochester

Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Monday that 25 state troopers will be deployed to Rochester as part of an increased state investment in surveillance.

The announcement came during a visit to Rochester City Hall, during which Hochul emphasized combatting major crimes in the city — while also emphasizing a drop in overall crime rates.

“Despite some encouraging progress, we’re going to talk about the work that needs to be done,” Hochul said. “Rochester is doing so much with what they have, but they need help. Rochester, number one, needs more law enforcement, and we’re here to help.”

She pointed specifically to the July 28 Maplewood Park shooting that killed two women, and the Aug. 22 death of 92-year-old Thomas Chase, who was struck by a stolen vehicle allegedly driven by 17-year-old Theodice Parks.

Hochul said the state will be doling out $39 million to the Rochester area for crime prevention efforts. Most of that money will go toward surveillance technology, including drones and license plate readers.

The Rochester Police Department will receive $10 million for technology upgrades, while the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office will receive $11.7 million, the latter being the largest grant of its kind given to a law enforcement agency in the state, Hochul said.

Legislation now before City Council shows $8 million going to upgrade the city’s “blue light” camera system. There is $90,000 earmarked for drones, and $480,000 for “portable personnel towers” for festival and event monitoring.

“Better tech helps police gather better evidence, it’s that simple,” Hochul said.

The state police in Rochester are envisioned to supplement RPD, from foot patrols to long-term investigations.

“Really, what we’re doing is expanding resources with our respective host law enforcement agencies,” said New York State Police Superintendent R. Christopher West. “It’s going to be gathering intel, it’s going to be eyes and ears.”

West said surveillance is a critical role of the state’s investments.

Gino Fanelli / WXXI News Rochester Mayor Malik Evans.

While crime in most categories surged during the COVID-19 pandemic, it also has largely trended downward over the past few years — in Rochester, and elsewhere. For example, 217 people were shot in the city over the past year, records show. That stands as among the lowest annual counts since 2020, and is about half of the peak of 430 shootings recorded between March 2021 and 2022.

“Does that mean we’re standing up and doing the Tootsie Roll, or the Bankhead Bounce?” Mayor Malik Evans asked. “Some of you don’t know what those dances are. Or patting ourselves on the back? We are not. Because those numbers have an asterisk on them, when we know we lose family.”

Along with the money earmarked for law enforcement, a comparably smaller amount will be awarded to grassroots anti-violence initiatives. A total of $2.3 million will go to six local agencies specializing in mental health and violence intervention initiatives. Those organizations include Untrapped Ministries, Healer’s Village, Rise Up Rochester, ROC the Peace, 585 SNUG, and Pathways to Peace.

That funding includes a renewal of $2 million from last year, with a $300,000 boost. The additional $300,000 will be divided equally among the organizations.

