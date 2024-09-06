The future of ArtisanWorks; and what was “Brat Summer?": coming up on "Connections," Friday, September 6, 2024

Mike Martinez / CITY Magazine ArtisanWorks

12:00: The future of ArtisanWorks

1:00: What was “Brat Summer,” anyway?

Inside a 40,000 square-foot stretch of warehouse on Blossom Road resides the whimsical, unclassifiable ArtisanWorks. It’s an unconventional gallery blending fine art with kitsch and collectibles; an event space with rooms themed around “Casablanca” and a 1960s firehouse; and above all else, a vision of its founder, Louis Perticone, who died in July. Virtually everything about the way ArtisanWorks is presented (apart from the art itself) came from Perticone. So, what happens now as ArtisanWorks moves on without him? What does its future look like? Guest host Patrick Hosken speaks with CEO and co-founder Kimberly Trenholm, executive director Jessica Pawlukewicz, and board member Jim Benjamin about that future, as well as Perticone’s legacy. In studio:



Kimberly Trenholm, CEO and co-founder of ArtisanWorks

Jessica Pawlukewicz, executive director of ArtisanWorks

Jim Benjamin, board member of ArtisanWorks

Then in our second hour, on July 21, after President Biden announced he would withdraw from the 2024 presidential election, pop star Charli XCX tweeted “kamala IS brat.” Her words have had an outsized political, cultural and social impact in 2024 — but they arrived midway through what many had already labeled “Brat Summer,” in honor of Charli’s club-pop album “Brat,” released in early June. Four days after her tweet, Brat Summer was declared dead by music website Pitchfork. But why? Just what was Brat Summer, anyway? And why did the Harris/Walz campaign eventually lean into it for their own branding purposes? Ahead of upcoming “Brat”-themed nights at local venues, guest host Patrick Hosken unpacks all of this with bookers Andrew Nittoli and Riley Fressie, plus writer Arielle Gordon, who covered “Brat Summer.” Our guests:

