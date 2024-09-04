© 2024 WXXI News
Pete Nabozny on the presidential candidates’ proposals related to children and poverty; and Eric Morris on economic proposals in the presidential campaigns: coming up on "Connections," Wednesday, September 4, 2024

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published September 4, 2024 at 10:24 AM EDT
Pete Nabozny of The Children's Agenda discusses a new report on housing instability among Rochester City School District students.
Jeremy Moule
/
WXXI News
Pete Nabozny of The Children's Agenda stands at a podium with the Children's Agenda logo. He has short brown hair and is wearing glasses and a suit. There's a screen with statistics behind him.

Noon: Pete Nabozny on the presidential candidates’ proposals related to children and poverty

1:00: Eric Morris on economic proposals in the presidential campaigns

The presidential campaign has included discussions on family, on having children, on who has kids and who doesn't, and why. Our guest is not embroiled in partisan politics; rather, Pete Nabozny spends his days working on policies to make children's lives better. So what does he see in this campaign? How are we thinking about protecting children, and pulling them out of poverty? What stands out to him? Our guest:

  • Pete Nabozny, director of policy for The Children's Agenda

Then in our second hour, for a moment, let's pretend this is a normal presidential election. We'd be discussing the various economic proposals from both campaigns: Trump wants big tariffs; Harris wants to control grocery price gouging; both candidates want to eliminate taxes for tipped workers. That's just the start. Our guest weighs in on the merits of a range of proposals. In studio:

  • Eric Morris, staff economist for Alesco Advisors
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
