Pete Nabozny on the presidential candidates’ proposals related to children and poverty; and Eric Morris on economic proposals in the presidential campaigns: coming up on "Connections," Wednesday, September 4, 2024

Jeremy Moule / WXXI News Pete Nabozny of The Children's Agenda stands at a podium with the Children's Agenda logo. He has short brown hair and is wearing glasses and a suit. There's a screen with statistics behind him.



Noon: Pete Nabozny on the presidential candidates’ proposals related to children and poverty

1:00: Eric Morris on economic proposals in the presidential campaigns

The presidential campaign has included discussions on family, on having children, on who has kids and who doesn't, and why. Our guest is not embroiled in partisan politics; rather, Pete Nabozny spends his days working on policies to make children's lives better. So what does he see in this campaign? How are we thinking about protecting children, and pulling them out of poverty? What stands out to him? Our guest:



Pete Nabozny, director of policy for The Children's Agenda

Then in our second hour, for a moment, let's pretend this is a normal presidential election. We'd be discussing the various economic proposals from both campaigns: Trump wants big tariffs; Harris wants to control grocery price gouging; both candidates want to eliminate taxes for tipped workers. That's just the start. Our guest weighs in on the merits of a range of proposals. In studio:

