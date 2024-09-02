"The State of Education 70 Years After Brown v. Board of Education;" and "Long Shadow: In Guns We Trust:" coming up on "Connections," Monday, September 2, 2024
12:00: "The State of Education 70 Years After Brown v. Board of Education"
1:00: "Long Shadow: In Guns We Trust"
When the Supreme Court issued its landmark desegregation ruling in 1954, it was thought that it would improve America’s public education system. Where do things stand for students 70 years later? In this special from WABE's "Closer Look," we explore how the immediate resistance to the ruling – as well as a slowed response to integrate schools – created other patterns that included the displacement of Black educators.
Then in our second hour, America has a problem, one that is uniquely ours: gun violence. For centuries, America attempted to balance the right to bear arms and all the dangers that come with it through regulation. But in the last three decades, that balance has shifted. The gun has become enshrined as a political symbol in America — one that simultaneously represents our cherished values of freedom, democracy, and individualism, as well as our deepest shame. This "Long Shadow" and PRX special — reported and narrated by Pulitzer-finalist journalist, historian, and "Watergate: A New History" author Garrett M. Graff — recounts how firearms went from being an ordinary part of rural American life to a menacing element of modern society.