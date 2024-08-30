Celebrating 25 years of conservation efforts with Save Our Sodus; and the displacement of animals due to climate change: coming up on "Environmental Connections," on Friday, August 30, 2024

12:00: Celebrating 25 years of conservation efforts with Save Our Sodus

1:00: The displacement of animals due to climate change

Today on "Environmental Connections," we’re celebrating the 25th anniversary of Save Our Sodus, a grassroots organization dedicated to protecting the water quality and shoreline of Sodus Bay. We discuss how community-driven initiatives can make a lasting difference in preserving our natural resources. Our guests:



Don Riling, board president of Save Our Sodus

April Luehmann, Ph.D., environmental educator at the Warner School of Education at the University of Rochester

Kyra Stephenson, nature-based learning coach at School No. 12 in the Rochester City School District

Then, in our second hour, we focus on the animals displaced by climate change. We discuss how species are being forced into unfamiliar territories—like birds migrating from Canada into Upstate New York earlier than expected—and the challenges they face in these new environments. Our panel of experts provides insights into the impact of climate change on wildlife and farmed animals, and what can be done to help these animals adapt and survive. Our guests:

