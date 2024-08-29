© 2024 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections

Retired Court of Claims judge Rick Dollinger; and soprano Kearstin Piper Brown on her meteoric rise in the opera world: today on "Connections," Thursday, August 29, 2024

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published August 29, 2024 at 8:29 AM EDT
This stock photo shows a gavel and a depiction of the scales of justice.
Sikov
/
Adobe Stock
This stock photo shows a gavel and a depiction of the scales of justice.

12:00:* Retired Court of Claims judge Rick Dollinger on recent legal issues making headlines

1:00: Soprano Kearstin Piper Brown on her meteoric rise in the opera world

Donald Trump has called for a one-year prison sentence for anyone who burns an American flag. He says that while such a law would be unconstitutional, he will "make it constitutional." Meanwhile, he has said that he not be charged with crimes because he is immune from prosecution, pointing to a recent Supreme Court decision. Retired Judge Rick Dollinger is our guest, discussing the legal aspects of recent proposals, and the recent Supreme Court decisions making headlines. Our guest:

  • Rick Dollinger, retired Court of Claims judge

*The discussion with AI strategy consultant Landon Gray originally scheduled for this hour will be rescheduled for September.

Then in our second hour, renowned soprano Kearstin Piper Brown has performed in some of the world's most acclaimed venues. And she calls Rochester home. Perhaps you’ve heard her hosting on WXXI’s Classical 91.5. Or perhaps you’ve had an opportunity to see her perform live. This hour, we sit down with our esteemed colleague to discuss her career, her work advocating for children in the Rochester City School District, and where she wants to take her talents next. Our guest:

  • Kearstin Piper Brown, soprano and fill-in classical host/announcer for WXXI’s Classical 91.5
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack

Connections with Evan Dawson

Connections is our daily, live talk show. It airs live weekdays, noon-2 p.m., and re-airs at 9 and 10 p.m. You can also find us wherever you find your podcasts.

Join us with questions or comments by phone at 1-844-295-TALK (8255), email, Facebook or Twitter.

Do you have a story that needs to be shared? Pitch your story to Connections.

For transcripts, please email our Move to Include team with the day, subject, and start time (noon or 1 pm) of the episode for a transcript.