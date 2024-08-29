Retired Court of Claims judge Rick Dollinger; and soprano Kearstin Piper Brown on her meteoric rise in the opera world: today on "Connections," Thursday, August 29, 2024

Sikov / Adobe Stock This stock photo shows a gavel and a depiction of the scales of justice.

12:00:* Retired Court of Claims judge Rick Dollinger on recent legal issues making headlines

1:00: Soprano Kearstin Piper Brown on her meteoric rise in the opera world

Donald Trump has called for a one-year prison sentence for anyone who burns an American flag. He says that while such a law would be unconstitutional, he will "make it constitutional." Meanwhile, he has said that he not be charged with crimes because he is immune from prosecution, pointing to a recent Supreme Court decision. Retired Judge Rick Dollinger is our guest, discussing the legal aspects of recent proposals, and the recent Supreme Court decisions making headlines. Our guest:



Rick Dollinger, retired Court of Claims judge

*The discussion with AI strategy consultant Landon Gray originally scheduled for this hour will be rescheduled for September.

Then in our second hour, renowned soprano Kearstin Piper Brown has performed in some of the world's most acclaimed venues. And she calls Rochester home. Perhaps you’ve heard her hosting on WXXI’s Classical 91.5. Or perhaps you’ve had an opportunity to see her perform live. This hour, we sit down with our esteemed colleague to discuss her career, her work advocating for children in the Rochester City School District, and where she wants to take her talents next. Our guest:

