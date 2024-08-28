© 2024 WXXI News
Peter Vazquez, candidate for Monroe County Clerk; and how to encourage recent college and trade school grads to stay in Rochester: coming up on "Connections," Wednesday, August 28, 2024

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published August 28, 2024 at 10:11 AM EDT
Peter Vazquez

12:00: Peter Vazquez, candidate for Monroe County Clerk

1:00: How to encourage recent college and trade school grads to stay in Rochester

We continue our series of conversations with candidates for office. This hour, we sit down with Peter Vazquez, who is running for Monroe County Clerk. We discuss his background, priorities for office, and he answers our questions and yours. Our guest:

  • Peter Vazquez, candidate for Monroe County Clerk

Then in our second hour, what motivates college and trade school graduates to stay in Rochester post-graduation? The Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce and Monroe County are partnering on a program that offers graduates a financial incentive and professional development opportunities. We discuss the RETAIN program and the upcoming ROC Exploration Weekend, which showcases Rochester’s arts, culture, and tech scenes. Our guests:

  • Andrea Tuttle, talent strategy manager for CampusROC
  • Barb Egenhofer, direct of talent strategy for the Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce
  • Waleed Nadeem, student from Pakistan who studied at the University of Rochester and is now working as a software engineer at Solü Technology Partners
  • Maria Richart, director of career services at RIT
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Connections is our daily, live talk show. It airs live weekdays, noon-2 p.m., and re-airs at 9 and 10 p.m. You can also find us wherever you find your podcasts.

Join us with questions or comments by phone at 1-844-295-TALK (8255), email, Facebook or Twitter.

Do you have a story that needs to be shared? Pitch your story to Connections.

For transcripts, please email our Move to Include team with the day, subject, and start time (noon or 1 pm) of the episode for a transcript.