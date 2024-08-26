© 2024 WXXI News
Connections

Minority City Council bloc talks Rochester housing; and why some voters on the left don't view Hochul the same as Harris and Walz on the economy: coming up on "Connections," Monday, August 26, 2024

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published August 26, 2024 at 8:58 AM EDT
Rochester City Council chambers.
Brian Sharp
/
WXXI News
Rochester City Council chambers.

12:00: Minority City Council bloc talks Rochester housing

1:00: Why some voters on the left don't view Hochul the same as Harris and Walz on the economy

The minority bloc on Rochester City Council is focused on housing, and they want Rochester to opt-in to legislation known as the Good Cause Eviction Law. The law is meant to make sure that landlords have a justified reason for evicting a tenant. They discuss how they view the housing crisis, and what city government can do to make housing more affordable and accessible. Our guests:

  • Mary Lupien, member of Rochester City Council
  • Kim Smith, member of Rochester City Council
  • Ryan Acuff, education coordinator for the City-Wide Tenant Union of Rochester

Then in our second hour, Democrats appeared to emerge from their national convention united. But to the leadership of the Strong Economy for All Coalition, not all Democrats are the same. In particular, they view the Harris/Walz ticket as being strong on the economy, while they view New York Governor Kathy Hochul as "screwing over millions of working people." So what are the differences? We discuss it with guests from the coalition:

  • Michael Kink, executive director of the Strong Economy for All Coalition
  • Olivia Leirer, co-director of New York Communities for Change
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
