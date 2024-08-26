Minority City Council bloc talks Rochester housing; and why some voters on the left don't view Hochul the same as Harris and Walz on the economy: coming up on "Connections," Monday, August 26, 2024

Brian Sharp / WXXI News Rochester City Council chambers.

12:00: Minority City Council bloc talks Rochester housing

1:00: Why some voters on the left don't view Hochul the same as Harris and Walz on the economy

The minority bloc on Rochester City Council is focused on housing, and they want Rochester to opt-in to legislation known as the Good Cause Eviction Law. The law is meant to make sure that landlords have a justified reason for evicting a tenant. They discuss how they view the housing crisis, and what city government can do to make housing more affordable and accessible. Our guests:



Mary Lupien, member of Rochester City Council

Kim Smith, member of Rochester City Council

Ryan Acuff, education coordinator for the City-Wide Tenant Union of Rochester



Then in our second hour, Democrats appeared to emerge from their national convention united. But to the leadership of the Strong Economy for All Coalition, not all Democrats are the same. In particular, they view the Harris/Walz ticket as being strong on the economy, while they view New York Governor Kathy Hochul as "screwing over millions of working people." So what are the differences? We discuss it with guests from the coalition:

