© 2024 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Cornell works to keep NYS Fair cattle avian flu free

WRVO | By Jessica Cain
Published August 26, 2024 at 3:41 AM EDT
Local farmers worry about possible change in overtime rules
Jessica Cain
/
WRVO
Local farmers worry about possible change in overtime rules

In the past few years, veterinarians were primarily concerned with how the avian flu affected the poultry population, but their research expanded in March when a cow tested positive for the virus in the Texas panhandle.

Elisha Frye, an assistant professor of practice at Cornell University’s College of Veterinary Medicine, said the university has been at the forefront of tracking the spread.

"Even though we're in New York, we were shipped samples from Texas, and that's how we helped to find the virus,” she said. “Subsequently, it has spread to some other states, and then we're working with New York State Ag and Markets to hopefully keep it out of New York."

While avian flu has not been detected in New York state cattle, Cornell is working with the New York State Fair to keep it that way. Frye said Cornell researchers have tested more than 5,000 milk samples to make sure cows entering the fairgrounds are healthy.

The virus is rarely fatal in cows, but it can cause a lack of appetite, a decrease in milk production, and a fever, so Frye said it’s important to stop the spread.

“(Cows) live in close contact with each other,” she said. “They lay in beds, and they're a species that does naturally kind of come in contact with each other and the way we house cows, they are in close quarters."

Sponsor Message

Frye said the cows have to be tested within seven days of their arrival at the fair, and they will be examined and have their paperwork checked by a veterinarian when they arrive.
Local News
Jessica Cain
Jessica Cain is a freelance reporter for WRVO, covering issues around central New York. Most recently, Jessica was a package producer at Fox News in New York City, where she worked on major news events, including the 2016 presidential conventions and election. Prior to that, she worked as a reporter and anchor for multiple media outlets in central and northern New York. A Camillus native, Jessica enjoys exploring the outdoors with her daughters, going to the theater, playing the piano, and reading.
See stories by Jessica Cain